Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre reveal season of dementia-friendly film screenings

Tim Tubbs and Bill Scott are hosting a season of dementia friendly films at the Stephen Joseph Theatre

Before the screening, the movie is accompanied by a short talk by Tim Tubbs and, if a musical, a sing-along with Bill Scott. There is a break for refreshments and then another sing before the film restarts.

As principal resident carer for an elderly parent with dementia theatre director and performer Tim said: “I really appreciate the dementia-friendly work the Stephen Joseph Theatre does.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was very happy to be invited last year to introduce their monthly screenings of a classic film, usually a Hollywood musical. They’re a great choice because as dementia steadily shuts down the brain and senses, among the last to go is hearing, so music and singing have a special value for those with dementia and their carers or families.

" It’s lovely that we see families and children bringing grandparents to enjoy the films together.

“Friends ask me what’s different about these screenings. Not much, except for the introductory talk and sing-along of a couple of popular numbers from the film. But you get to see these classics on the big screen for which they were made, instead of watching them in miniature on TV, DVD or smart-phone… and they are cracking films everyone loves, young and old.”

Choir master Bill said: “Happy memories of joining in, singing familiar songs from musicals viewed on the big screen, are within many of us. Time spent at the cinema is often shared with special people – family and friends. This has not changed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All ages can enjoy the experience equally. We most likely enjoy different aspects – but we do it together and in doing so, learn a bit more about each other.

“Dementia can be very narrowing and lonely for those who live with it – and their carers. When we join as a community at our dementia-friendly viewings, we are living and sharing musical memories, reviving positive feelings of joy, togetherness and fun.

"We enter that sound world, communicating through music and enjoyment. People don’t lose their musical memory. They may forget that they’ve been to the cinema but the glow of a good session of positivity can remain for some time.”

Julie Janes is a Side by Side volunteer, paired with someone living with dementia by the Alzheimer’s Society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A dementia-friendly afternoon event at the Stephen Joseph Theatre’s a highlight that we always look forward to. It’s a friendly crowd, as we know from the start that we all have something in common,” she said.

"There’s a chance to chat with other people in the audience both before the show starts and in the interval. Yep, they put a break into films, we use it to keep track of the plot, review the best bits, chat to other members of the audience and have tea, coffee and biscuits (free). The films are specially selected to trigger happy memories.

“It’s all very relaxed, it’s OK if anyone needs to get out of their seat and stroll about.”

The films in the new season are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An American in Paris, Friday February 17 at 1pm; Calamity Jane, Friday March 10 at 1pm; Carry on Constable, Friday April 14 at 1pm; High Society, Friday May 19 at 1pm and Hans Christian Andersen, Friday June 16 at 1pm.