Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre reveals its October film season

New movies and horror classics for Halloween light up the big screen at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre this month.

Film programmer Steve Carley says: “Two wonderful films to kick-start October, with British actors at the top of their game: The Critic, with Academy Award nominee Ian McKellen delivering a masterclass,then Oscar-winning Kate Winslet in the much-anticipated Lee, as pioneering American war correspondent and photographer, Lee Miller.

"Later in the month, our annual Halloween treat – Fright Fest ’24! It’s a bumper season this year, with something for everyone, including new films The Crow and Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, alongside the original 1994 and 1988 versions.

“Shaun of the Dead is back with 20th anniversary screenings, along with 50th anniversary screenings of the incomparable Young Frankenstein! And one of the most iconic Hammer films, Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed, with an exclusive introduction from Dr Kieran Foster, film lecturer and author of Hammer Goes to Hell: The House of Horror's Unmade Films.”

Kate Winslet stars in Lee - the story of a war photographer

Films at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in October are:

Shakespeare’s Globe presents Othello: Othello has risen through the ranks of the Met police. But can his hard-won reputation, his marriage to Desdemona, and his own subconscious survive the toxic systems that surround him?

Sixteenth-century Venice becomes modern-day London in this acclaimed production captured live at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse.

Thursday October 3 at 1.45pm and 7pm

Jonathan Pryce in Miss Saigon

The Critic: London, 1934: an actress finds herself in a dark situation with a theatre critic and his editor. Based on the 2015 novel Curtain Call by Anthony Quinn, the new thriller has a starry cast, including Ian McKellen, Gemma Arterton, Mark Strong, Lesley Manville, Romola Garai, Alfred Enoch and Claire Skinner.

Friday Otober 4 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm; Saturday October 5 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday October 7, Tuesday October 8, Wednesday October 9 at 7.45pm

Lee: Kate Winslet stars as American photographer Lee Miller, a fashion model who became an acclaimed war correspondent for Vogue magazine during the Second World War.

Friday October 11 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday October 14, Wednesday October 16 at 7.45pm; Thursday October 17 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm

Royal Ballet and Opera: Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland: tumble down the rabbit hole in this ballet adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s famous family story. Journey through Wonderland with Alice and encounter a host of curious characters in Christopher Wheeldon’s unique theatrical interpretation. Tuesday October 15 at 7.15pm

Fright Fest ‘24: The Little Shop of Horrors (1986, dementia-friendly screening): nerdy florist, Rick Moranis, finds his chance for success and romance with the help of a giant man-eating plant which demands to be fed.

Ellen Greene and Steve Martin also star. Friday October 18 at 1pm

Fright Fest ‘24: Shaun of the Dead (2004): Simon Pegg, Nick Frost and Edgar Wright team up for the first of the Cornetto Trilogy – have fun spotting the many uncredited cameos by some big names in British comedy. Friday October 18 at 7.45pm; Saturday 19 at 2.45pm

Fright Fest ‘24: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024): thirty-six years on, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara reprise their roles as the mischievous demon of the title, and Lydia and Deelia Deetz, in this long overdue sequel to the 1988 original. Saturday October 19, Tuesday October 22, Wednesday October 23 at 7.45pm

Fright Fest ‘24: Beetlejuice (1988): The spirits of a deceased couple, Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, are harassed by the unbearable family which moved into their beloved home, and hire a ‘freelance bio-exorcist’, Betelgeuse – Michael Keaton – to see them off. Monday October 21 at 7.45pm

Fright Fest ‘24: Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed (1969): classic Hammer horror, starring Peter Cushing as Baron Frankenstein and Freddie Jones as the Creature.

With a brief introductory short talk from Dr Kieran Foster, film lecturer and author of Hammer Goes to Hell: The House of Horror's Unmade Films. Monday October 28 at 7.45pm

Fright Fest ‘24: The Crow (1994): Brandon, son of Bruce, Lee stars as Eric Draven, a rock musician resurrected from the dead to seek vengeance against the gang who murdered him and his fiancée.

The cult movie is perhaps most remembered as Lee’s final film appearance – he was fatally wounded by a prop gun on set towards the end of filming. Tuesday October 29 at 7.45pm

Fright Fest ‘24: The Crow (2024): Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twiggs star as Eric and Shelly in this remake of the 1994 original. Wednesday October 30, Thursday October 31 at 7.45pm

Royal Ballet and Opera: Wolf Witch Giant Fairy: Red Riding Hood is tasked with delivering bread to her grandmother, deep in the fairy-tale forest. Red meets a cunning Wolf who tricks her into taking a different path.

Along the way, she meets a colourful cast of characters, including a scary witch and a talking cat.

Thursday October 31 at 1.45pm

Fright Fest ‘24/Moviedrome: Nosferatu – Phantom der Nacht (Nosferatu the Vampyre – 1979): Werner Herzog directs Klaus Kinski as the vampyre. Moviedrome presents guilty pleasures and overlooked gems you'll wonder why you've never seen.

Each has an intro from film expert George Cromack.

Friday November 1 at 7.45pm

Fright Fest ‘24: Young Frankenstein (1974): two comedy greats – Gene Wilder and Marty Feldman – join forces in this Mel Brooks-directed classic.

An American grandson of the infamous scientist is invited to Transylvania, where he discovers the process that reanimates a dead body.

Saturday November 2 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm

Cinema tickets at the Stephen Joseph Theatre for films are £8 (concessions £7; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £6); event cinema £12/£18.

Dementia-friendly films: £6, and carers go free. Dementia-friendly films are fun and social events for people living with dementia and their friends, family and carers.

To book, call the box office on (01723) 370541, or visit the website: www.sjt.uk.com