See classic Christmas movie at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza for £5

The Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough, have revealed their festive film offerings and its programme beyond Boxing Day.

Family classic Christmas films:

Santa Claus The Movie (U): the legend of Santa Claus is put in jeopardy when an unscrupulous toy manufacturer attempts to take over Christmas.

Thursday, December 21 at 5pm.

It’s A Wonderful Life (U): an angel is sent from Heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed. James Stewart stars.

Friday December 22 at 2pm.

Arthur Christmas (U): Santa’s clumsy son Arthur sets out on a mission with Grandsanta to give out a misplaced present to a young girl in less than two hours on Christmas Day.

Friday December 22 at 5pm.

The Holiday (12A): two women troubled with guy-problems swap homes in each other's countries, where they each meet a local guy and fall in love. Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jack Black and Jude Law star.

Friday December 22 at 7.30pm.

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary (PG): Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion.

Saturday December 23 at 11.30am.

Home Alone (PG): an eight-year-old troublemaker, mistakenly left home alone, must defend his home against a pair of burglars on Christmas Eve.

Macaulay Culkin star in the classic.

Saturday December 23 at 5pm

Die Hard (15): a New York City police officer tries to save his estranged wife and several others taken hostage by terrorists during a Christmas party. Bruce Willis and Alan RIckman star.

Saturday December 23 at 7.30pm

The Polar Express (U): on Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express.

Christmas Eve at 11.30am.

The Muppet Christmas Carol (U): the Muppets present their own touching rendition of Charles Dickens' classic tale.

Christmas Eve at 4.30pm.

For all Christmas classic films, all seats are £5.

Other screenings:

Napoleon (15): an epic that details the checkered rise and fall of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and his volatile relationship with his wife Josephine.Thursday December 21 at 7.30pm.

Disney’s Wish (U): a young girl named Asha wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained.

Saturday December 23 and Christmas Eve at 2pm and then from Wednesday December 27.

Ferrari (15): set in the summer of 1957, with Enzo Ferrari's auto empire in crisis, the ex-racer turned entrepreneur pushes himself and his drivers to the edge as they launch into the Mille Miglia, a 1,000-mile race across Italy.