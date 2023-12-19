See classic Christmas movie at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza for £5
Hollywood Plaza
Family classic Christmas films:
Santa Claus The Movie (U): the legend of Santa Claus is put in jeopardy when an unscrupulous toy manufacturer attempts to take over Christmas.
Thursday, December 21 at 5pm.
It’s A Wonderful Life (U): an angel is sent from Heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed. James Stewart stars.
Friday December 22 at 2pm.
Arthur Christmas (U): Santa’s clumsy son Arthur sets out on a mission with Grandsanta to give out a misplaced present to a young girl in less than two hours on Christmas Day.
Friday December 22 at 5pm.
The Holiday (12A): two women troubled with guy-problems swap homes in each other's countries, where they each meet a local guy and fall in love. Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jack Black and Jude Law star.
Friday December 22 at 7.30pm.
The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary (PG): Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home causes confusion.
Saturday December 23 at 11.30am.
Home Alone (PG): an eight-year-old troublemaker, mistakenly left home alone, must defend his home against a pair of burglars on Christmas Eve.
Macaulay Culkin star in the classic.
Saturday December 23 at 5pm
Die Hard (15): a New York City police officer tries to save his estranged wife and several others taken hostage by terrorists during a Christmas party. Bruce Willis and Alan RIckman star.
Saturday December 23 at 7.30pm
The Polar Express (U): on Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express.
Christmas Eve at 11.30am.
The Muppet Christmas Carol (U): the Muppets present their own touching rendition of Charles Dickens' classic tale.
Christmas Eve at 4.30pm.
For all Christmas classic films, all seats are £5.
Other screenings:
Napoleon (15): an epic that details the checkered rise and fall of French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte and his volatile relationship with his wife Josephine.Thursday December 21 at 7.30pm.
Disney’s Wish (U): a young girl named Asha wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained.
Saturday December 23 and Christmas Eve at 2pm and then from Wednesday December 27.
Ferrari (15): set in the summer of 1957, with Enzo Ferrari's auto empire in crisis, the ex-racer turned entrepreneur pushes himself and his drivers to the edge as they launch into the Mille Miglia, a 1,000-mile race across Italy.
Next Goal Wins (12A): story of the American Samoa soccer team, known for 31-0 loss.