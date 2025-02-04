See family films - including Paddington in Peru and Sonic 3 - for £5 at Hollywood Plaza

Paddington in Peru is on at the Hollywood Plaza

The following films are on at the Hollywood Plaza and the Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday February 6.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hollywood Plaza

Conclave v(12A): features an award-winning performance from Ralph Fiennes, who is also nominated for an Oscar.

When Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with leading one of the world's most secretive and ancient events, selecting a new Pope, he finds himself at the center of a conspiracy that could shake the very foundation of the Catholic Church.

Thursday February 6 at 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Complete Unknown (15): in 1961, an unknown 19-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York City with his guitar and forges relationships with musical icons on his meteoric rise, culminating in a groundbreaking performance that reverberates around the world.

Timothee Chalamet stars.

Friday February 7 to Thursday February 13, daily at 4pm – not Sunday.

Becoming Led Zeppelin (12A): traces the journeys of the four members of the Stairway To Heaven rockers through the music scene of the 1960s and their meeting in the summer of 1968, culminating in 1970.

Friday February 7 to Thursday February 13, daily at 7.30pm; Wednesday February 12 at 1.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paddington In Peru (PG): Paddington returns to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey.

Saturday February 8 and Sunday February 9 at 11am. All seats £5.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (PG): Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance.

Saturday February 8 and Sunday February 9 at 1.30pm. All seats £5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mufasa The Lion King (PG): Mufasa, a cub lost and alone, meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline.

The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny.

Sunday February 9 at 4.15pm. All seats £5.

Captain America 4: Brave New World (12A): Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan.

Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler and Anthony Mackie star.

Daily from Friary February 14 at 1.30pm, 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Better Man: the biographical musical movie about the life of Take That’s Robbie Williams sees the singer portrayed as an anthropomorphic chimp voiced by both Williams and Jonno Davies.

Also stars Steve Pemberton, Kate Mulvany, Alison Steadman and Damon Herriman.

Monday, February 10, Tuesday, February11, Thursday, February 13 at 7.45pm; Friday, February 14 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.