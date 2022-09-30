'Silence of the Lambs meets Last of the Summer Wine' in Whitby comedy thriller

Former game show champion Walter Crump lives for murder (it was even his specialist subject on the nerve-shredding, general knowledge quiz show The Chair).

But did his obsession with death ultimately lead to his own? That’s certainly what Inspector Black believes, and now it is Crump’s dopey widow Margaret

who finds herself in the chair – accused of her husband’s murder.

The Killer Question is coming to Whitby Coliseum.

But as shocking details emerge about the events leading up to Walter’s final head to head, it transpires that what started out as an open and shut case has turned into another game altogether: the cat and mouse variety, with more than one deadly twist in the tale.

The production, by Just Some Theatre, is on at Whitby Coliseum on Thursday October 20, 7pm.