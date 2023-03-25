Soccer AM: Scarborough presenter John Fendley disputes claim show has been cancelled
Scarborough presenter John Fendley has disputed claims that Sky Sports is set to cancel Soccer AM after almost three decades on air.
The iconic programme has been a staple of Saturday mornings since it first aired in 1995 with a mixture of football chat, sketches and live music, but bosses are now reportedly preparing to axe the show at the end of current football season.
Better known as “Fenners”, in a statement on Instagram he said: “There’s been a lot of coverage in the past few days about Soccer AM so I wanted to clarify the situation. Sky has made a proposal about next season and we will go into a consultation process.
“No decisions have been made at this stage and no one has been made redundant.”
The TV host was born in Scarborough and attended East Ayton Primary School, Raincliffe School and Scarborough Sixth Form College and previously produced Soccer AM between 1996 and 2007.
He was named as an executive producer and co-presenter in 2015 and now fronts the show alongside ex-footballer Jimmy Bullard.
A Sky spokesperson told BBC News “we continually adapt to the evolving needs of our customers”, adding: “We now go into a period of consultation to discuss the proposed changes with our people.”
“Soccer AM has played an important role in our coverage of football for the past three decades and we continually adapt to the evolving needs of our customers.
“We are unable to provide more detail while these consultations are under way,” the spokesperson said.
Soccer AM has also previously played host to popular Scarborough band The Feens in 2020.