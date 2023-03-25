The iconic programme has been a staple of Saturday mornings since it first aired in 1995 with a mixture of football chat, sketches and live music, but bosses are now reportedly preparing to axe the show at the end of current football season.

Better known as “Fenners”, in a statement on Instagram he said: “There’s been a lot of coverage in the past few days about Soccer AM so I wanted to clarify the situation. Sky has made a proposal about next season and we will go into a consultation process.

“No decisions have been made at this stage and no one has been made redundant.”

Presenter John Fendley, centre, alongside Jimmy Bullard and Scarborough band The Feens. (Photo: Freddie Schmuck)

The TV host was born in Scarborough and attended East Ayton Primary School, Raincliffe School and Scarborough Sixth Form College and previously produced Soccer AM between 1996 and 2007.

He was named as an executive producer and co-presenter in 2015 and now fronts the show alongside ex-footballer Jimmy Bullard.

A Sky spokesperson told BBC News “we continually adapt to the evolving needs of our customers”, adding: “We now go into a period of consultation to discuss the proposed changes with our people.”

“We are unable to provide more detail while these consultations are under way,” the spokesperson said.