Stallone and Statham in action as latest in Expendables hits Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza

The following films are being screened at the Hollywood Plaza and the Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday September 21.
By Sue Wilkinson
Published 21st Sep 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Beauty and the Beast will be screened as part of the Disney 100 Celebrations

Hollywood Plaza

A Haunting In Venice (12A): in post-World War Two Venice, Poirot, now retired and living in his own exile, reluctantly attends a seance.But when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to the former detective to once again uncover the killer. Kenneth Branagh plays the sleuth and directs.

Thursday September 21 at 2pm and 7.30pm; Friday September 22 to Thursday September 28, daily at 5pm.

Friday September 23, Monday September 25, Tuesday September 26 and Thursdy September 28 at 2pm.

Expend4bles (15):

Fri to Thurs 28th Daily, except Wednesday at 8pm.

Sat, Sun and Wed Mats at 2pm.

Beauty & The Beast (U) - Disney 100 Celebrations.

Sat and Sun at 12 Noon.

All Seats £5 including a popcorn.

Anna Netrebko In Turandot - Arena di Verona (12A).

Event Cinema Presentation Wednesday 27th September at 7.30pm. All Seats £10.

SAW X (18) opens Friday 29th September.

