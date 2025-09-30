Still time to see these movies before Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza closes for refurbishment

Downton Abbey - The Grand Finale is on at the Hollywood Plaza

There are screenings of two films today – Tuesday September 30 – at the Hollywood Plaza before the cinema closes for refurbishment.

It is hoped the cinema in North Marine Road, Scarboorugh, will re-open in time for October half-term holidays – from Monday October 27.

The films are:

Billy Elliot 25th Anniversary (15): eleven-year-old miner's son Billy Elliot, Jamie Bell, is on his way to boxing lessons when he stumbles upon a ballet class. Billy secretly joins the class, knowing that his working-class family would never understand.

Julie Walters stars as his dance teacher.

Tuesday September at 1.30pm - All Seats £5 Each.

Downton Abbey - The Grand Finale (PG): when Mary finds herself in a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble, the household grapples with the threat of social disgrace. The Crawleys must embrace change with the next generation leading Downton Abbey into the future.

Tuesday September 30 at 4.30pm - all Seats £5 each.