The Christmas season offerings as Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre unveil its December films

Christmas classics past, present and future are on offer at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre in December.

The Stephen Joseph Theatre’s film programmer Steve Carley said: “We have a nice mixed bag of titles this month. First, Ken Loach's final film, the fiercely humanistic The Old Oak. That’s followed by Emerald Fennell's incisive Saltburn, Gabriel Byrne in the Samuel Beckett biopic Dance First and the much-awaited family film,Wonka.

“To celebrate Christmas we have our annual screening of The Royal Opera House's The Nutcracker, the ever-popular André Rieu with his yuletide offering White Christmas, and four classic Christmas films: 20th anniversary screenings of Love Actually and Elf, a singalong version of Spirited and Home Alone.

“All this, plus Bill Nighy in NT Live's Skylight, a dementia-friendly screening of Meet Me in St Louis and our Moviedrome offering The Blues Brothers.”

Films at the Stephen Joseph in December are:

The Old Oak: Ken Loach partners again with screenwriter Paul Laverty for his latest film. In a once thriving North-East mining community, The Old Oak is the last pub standing, kept afloat by a few remaining locals. When a group of Syrian refugees arrive to be placed in the area’s cheap, vacant homes, tensions rise.

Friday December 1 at 1.45pm and 7.15pm.

André Rieu's White Christmas: An unforgettable celebration of all things festive in a beautiful winter wonderland. Marvel at the magnificently decorated Christmas palace and savour the spirit of the season with timeless Christmas carols, romantic waltzes and beautiful songs from around the world.

Saturday December 2 at 1.45pm; Thursday December 7 at 7pm

NT Live: Skylight: Bill Nighy and Carey Mulligan star in the critically acclaimed revival of David Hare’s play, captured live from London’s Wyndham’s Theatre in 2014. On a cold evening, schoolteacher Kyra has an unexpected visit from her former lover. The two try to rekindle their once-passionate relationship but find themselves locked in a battle of opposing ideologies and mutual desires.

Saturday December 2 and Wednesday December 6 at 7.15pm.

Saltburn: Struggling at Oxford, Oliver finds himself drawn into the world of the charming and aristocratic Felix, who invites him to his eccentric family's estate, Saltburn, for a summer never to be forgotten. Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Richard E Grant, Carey Mulligan and Reece Shearsmith star

Saturday December 9 at 1.15pm and 6.15pm; Monday December 11 at 7.45pm.

Dance First: Gabriel Byrne and Aidan Gillen play Samuel Beckett and James Joyce in this biopic of Beckett, covering his many facets as Parisian bon vivant, World War II Resistance fighter, Nobel Prize-winning playwright, philandering husband and recluse.

Wednesday December 13 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

ROH Delayed Live: The Nutcracker: Julia Trevelyan Oman’s period designs bring festive charm to Peter Wright’s beloved Royal Ballet production

Thursday December 14 at 7.15pm.

Love Actually: A 20th anniversary remaster of the classic Christmas romcom starring Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Martin McCutcheon, Bill Nighy and a host of other international stars.

There’s romance, lust and break-ups as Christmas draws near.

Friday December 15 at 7.15pm; Wednesday December 20 at 7.15pm.

Elf: Another 20th anniversary treat: after years of living with Santa as an elf, Buddy, Will Ferrell, discovers that he’s a human and that his real father, James Caan, lives in New York.

Saturday December 16 at 6.15pm; Tuesday December 19 at 1.45pm.

Spirited (singalong): Each year, the Ghost of Christmas Present, Will Ferrell, selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits.

This year, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs, Ryan Reynolds, turns the tables so Present finds himself re-examining his own past, present and future. A Christmas Carol told from the perspective of the ghosts in a musical twist on the classic Dickens tale.

Monday December 18 at 7.45pm; Wednesday December 20 at 2.45pm.

Home Alone: Mistakenly left home alone, Kevin McCallister must defend his home against a pair of burglars, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, on Christmas Eve.

Feathers, nails, zip wire, water gun and superglue at the ready.

Tuesday December 19 at 7.45pm; Thursday December 21 at 7.15pm.

Wonka: Based on the character of Willy Wonka, Timothée Chalamet, from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, this new film tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today. Also starring Olivia Colman, Hugh Grant and Sally Hawkins.

Friday December 22 at 7.15pm; Saturday December 23 at 6.15pm; Tuesday December 26 at 7.45pm; Wednesday December 27 at 1.15pm and 7.45pm; Thursday December 28 at 1.15pm and 7.15pm; Saturday December 30 at 1.15pm and 7.15pm,

Meet Me In St Louis (1944, dementia-friendly screening): In the year before the 1904 St Louis World's Fair, the four Smith daughters, including Judy Garland and Margaret O’Brien, learn lessons of life and love as they reluctantly prepare to move to New York.

The score includes the Trolley Song, the Boy Next Door and Wasn’t It Fun.

With a short introduction by Tim Tubbs and sing along with Bill Scott, a tea/coffee break, refreshments provided free,and another sing before the second part.

Friday December 29 at 1pm,

Moviedrome: The Blues Brothers (1980): The musical comedy from John Landis starring Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi, screening in its slightly longer ‘director’s cut’ form.

Each film has an intro from film expert George Cromack, plus the opportunity to stay for an informal post-screening discussion.

Friday December 29 at 7.45pm

Cinema tickets at the Stephen Joseph Theatre for films are £8 (concessions £7; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £6); for Exhibition on Screen films, £12; for event cinema, live and delayed live streamings, £18.

Dementia-friendly films: as above, and carers go free.