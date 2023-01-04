News you can trust since 1882
The Coliseum Centre, Whitby, reveals film programme for January

The Coliseum Centre in Whitby returns for 2023 with a new film programme for January.

By Duncan Atkins
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 3:41pm

In Mrs Harris goes to Paris (PG), starring Lesley Melville (The Crown), a widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress and decides that she must have one of her own.

It is on Thursday January 12.

In the mystery/thriller Where the Crawdads Sing (15), a woman who raised herself in the marshes of the Deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man with whom she was once involved.

Lesley Manville stars in Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, showing at The Coliseum in Whitby.
You can see this film, which stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, on Thursday January 19.

Completing the trio of offerings is the movie Emily, on Thursday January 26.

A 15-rated film, it imagines the uplifting journey to womanhood of a rebel and a misfit, one of the world's most famous, enigmatic, and provocative writers who died too soon at the age of 30.

Matinee screenings are at 2pm, evening showings 7pm, tickets £5.