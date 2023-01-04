The Coliseum Centre, Whitby, reveals film programme for January
The Coliseum Centre in Whitby returns for 2023 with a new film programme for January.
In Mrs Harris goes to Paris (PG), starring Lesley Melville (The Crown), a widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress and decides that she must have one of her own.
It is on Thursday January 12.
In the mystery/thriller Where the Crawdads Sing (15), a woman who raised herself in the marshes of the Deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man with whom she was once involved.
You can see this film, which stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, on Thursday January 19.
Completing the trio of offerings is the movie Emily, on Thursday January 26.
A 15-rated film, it imagines the uplifting journey to womanhood of a rebel and a misfit, one of the world's most famous, enigmatic, and provocative writers who died too soon at the age of 30.
Matinee screenings are at 2pm, evening showings 7pm, tickets £5.