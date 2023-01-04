In Mrs Harris goes to Paris (PG), starring Lesley Melville (The Crown), a widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress and decides that she must have one of her own.

It is on Thursday January 12.

In the mystery/thriller Where the Crawdads Sing (15), a woman who raised herself in the marshes of the Deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man with whom she was once involved.

Lesley Manville stars in Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, showing at The Coliseum in Whitby.

You can see this film, which stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, on Thursday January 19.

Completing the trio of offerings is the movie Emily, on Thursday January 26.

A 15-rated film, it imagines the uplifting journey to womanhood of a rebel and a misfit, one of the world's most famous, enigmatic, and provocative writers who died too soon at the age of 30.