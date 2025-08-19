The films showing at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre this August bank holiday and beyond

Sing along with the animated hit of this year K-Pop Demon Hunters on at the Hollywood Plaza over the bank holiday weekend

The following films are on at the Hollywood Plaza and the Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday August 21.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hollywood Plaza

Super Charlie (PG): Willie's dream of fighting crime with his cop dad is shattered when his baby brother Charlie arrives.

Besides stealing all the attention, Charlie turns out to have actual superpowers.

Thursday August 21 at 11.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together (15): years into their relationship, Tim and Millie find themselves at a crossroads as they move to the country.

With tensions already flaring, an encounter with an unnatural force threatens to corrupt their lives, their love and their flesh.

Thursday August 21 at 7.30pm.

Smurfs (U): when Papa Smurf is taken by evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette leads the Smurfs on a mission to the real world to save him.

Thursday August 21, Friday August 22, Monday August 25, Tuesday August 26, Wednesday August 27 and Thursday August 28, daily at 2pm.

Saturday August 23 and Sunday August 24 at noon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Naked Gun (15): Only one man has the particular set of skills - to lead Police Squad and save the world.

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson star.

Thursday August 21 to Thursday August 28 – not Saturday August 23 and Sunday August 24 – at 5pm.

K-Pop Demon Hunters – A Sing-Along Event (PG): Netflix summer hit in which girl band Huntr/x protect fans from supernatural threats will appear on the big screen over the bank holiday weekend

Four screenings: Saturday August 23 and Sunday August 24 at 2.30pm and 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Life Of Chuck (15): life-affirming, genre-bending story about three chapters in the life of an ordinary man named Charles Krantz.

Tom Hiddlestone stars.

From Fiday August 22 to Thursday August 28, daily at 7.30pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Dementia Friendly Film: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968, U): a down-on-his-luck inventor turns a broken-down Grand Prix car into a fancy vehicle for his children, and they go off on a magical fantasy adventure to save their grandfather in a far-off land.

Dick Van Dyke stars in a film packed with songs inluding M’Old Bamboo, Husabye Mountain, Grow the Roses, Toot Sweets and the title song.

Friday August 22 at 1pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (12A): in a 60s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, the Fantastic Four are tasked to defend Earth from a ravenous space god.

Friday August 22 at 7.45pm; Saturday August 23 at 7.45pm; Tuesday August 26 at 7.45pm; Thursday August 28 at 1.45pm; Monday September 1 at 7.45pm.

Four Letters of Love (12A): Nicholas and Isabel are made for each other, but as destiny pulls them together, family, passion and faith drives them apart.

Pierce Brosnan, Helena Bonham Carter and Gabriel Byrne star.

Sarurday August 23 at 1.45pm; Monday August 25 at 7.45pm; Wednesday August 27 at 7.45pm; Thursday August 28 at 7.45pm and Saturday August 30 at 7.45pm.