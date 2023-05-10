Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 at Hollywood Plaza this week

Hollywood Plaza

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 (12A): Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daily from Thursday May 11 to Thursday May 18 at 7.30pm; Thursday May 11 to Sunday May 14 and Wednesday May 17 at 2pm.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is on at the Hollywood Plaza

Mummies (U): Follows three mummies as they end up in present-day London and in search of an old ring belonging to the Royal Family.

Saturday May 13 and Sunday May 14 at 11.30am. All seats £5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exhibition on Screen: Vermeer – The Great Exhibition (PG): The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam is currently putting on the largest Vermeer exhibition in history. Tickets are sold out, making Exhibition on Screen the only way to see the historic exhibition.

The retrospective features 28 of his 35 known works – including Girl with a Pearl Earring, The Geographer, The Milkmaid and the newly restored Girl Reading a Letter at the Open Window.

Event Cinema Presentation Wednesday May 24 at 7.30pm. All Seats £10.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry: An ordinary man passes through life on the sidelines. Then one day, he goes to post a letter and just keeps on walking. Jim Broadbent plays Harold with Scarborough-born Penelope Wilton as wife in the new film version of Rachel Joyce’s bestselling book.

Friday May 5 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm, Saturday May 6 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm, Tuesday May 9 at 7.45pm, Wednesday May 10 at 7.45pm, Thursday May 11 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm

Air: Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Ben Affleck, who also directs, and Viola Davis in a biopic about shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and how he led Nike in the pursuit of the greatest basketball star ever – Michael Jordan.

Friday May 12 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm, Saturday May 13 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm, Monday May 15 at 7.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little Richard: New documentary on the influence of the rock and roll legend on the likes of Mick Jagger.