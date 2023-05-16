The following films are showing at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre

Vermeer is on at the Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough, on Wednesday May 23

The Hollywood Plaza

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 (12A): Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own - a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful

Daily until Thurs May 25 at 7.30pm. Not showing Wednesday May 24;

Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 21 at 1pm.

The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry (12A): Harold is an ordinary man who has passed through life, living on the side lines, until he goes to post a letter one day...and just keeps walking. Jim Broadbent and Penelope Wilton star.

Friday May 19 and Monday May 22 to Thursday May 25, daily at 2pm; Saturday May 20 and Sunday May 21 at 4.30pm.

Exhibition on Screen: Vermeer – The Greatest Exhibition Event Cinema Presentation: the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam is currently putting on the largest Vermeer exhibition in history. Tickets are sold out, making Exhibition on Screen the only way to see the historic exhibition.

The retrospective features 28 of his 35 known works – including Girl with a Pearl Earring, The Geographer, The Milkmaid and the newly restored Girl Reading a Letter at the Open Window.

Event Cinema Presentation Wednesday May 24 at 7.30pm. All Seats £10.

The Little Mermaid (PG): a young mermaid makes a deal with a sea witch to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress a prince.

Daily from May Friday 26 at 1.30pm, 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Polite Society: would-be stuntwoman Ria wants to save her big sister Lena from her impending marriage.

With help from her friends, she attempts to pull off an ambitious wedding heist in the name of independence and sisterhood.

Priya Kansara, Ritu Arya and Renu Brindle star in this new comedy – look out, too, for former Stephen Joseph Theatre company member Jenny Funnell.

Friday May 19 at 7.45pm, Saturday May 20 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm, Monday May 22 at 7.45pm.

Tokyo Stories (Exhibition on Screen): Based on a major exhibition at the Ashmolean in Oxford, Tokyo Stories spans 400 years of incredibly dynamic art from the delicate woodblock prints of Hokusai and Hiroshige to Pop Art, contemporary photography, Manga, film, and new street art.

Using the show as a launchpad, it travels to Tokyo to explore art and artists of one of the most vibrant and interesting cities on the planet…

Tuesday May 23 at 7pm.

ROH Live: The Sleeping Beauty: Frederick Ashton’s ballet holds a special place in the Royal Ballet’s heart and history: it was the first performance given by the Company when the ROH reopened in 1946.