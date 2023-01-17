Rebecca Norris is a Primary and Special Educational Needs teacher who lived in Australia for five years before recently settling in Scarborough with her husband Lawrence and son Henry.

Born and raised in Blackburn, Rebecca tried pottery as a means of escape after experiencing health problems a few years ago and is mostly self-taught, apart from an introductory course.

The 32-year-old also runs clay workshops in coffee shops across Scarborough.

Rebecca Norris is starring in the latest series on Channel 4. (Photo: Channel 4)

Speaking to BBC Radio York, Rebecca said the process of potting in front of cameras and judges “was a little bit nerve-wracking and exciting at the same time because obviously you have time pressures”.

Dyslexic herself, Rebecca’s job is close to her heart and she enjoys teaching children with educational needs. She loves bright colours and finds inspiration in her family, textiles and her other hobby, stained glass.

She added: “From the very beginning, it was really cathartic to go through everything you’ve done in your past and how you’ve got to this point of your pottery journey and then moving forward to actually being on the show.

“It was super exciting to just meet other potters and geek out over clay!”

Each week the contestants compete with their creations and ultimately one potter will leave the pottery at the end of every episode. (Photo: Channel 4)

Inspired by the love of nature she shared with her grandfather Albert, Rebecca produced a toadstool-themed birthday tea set in the first episode and shared a touching moment with judge Keith Brymer.

She said: “Me and my granddad we spent every day together. I’d just do anything to have one more birthday tea with him.”

Bill Thomas, a museum learning assistant and also from Scarborough, starred on the show last year.

