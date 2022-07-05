The Lion King and Goonies being screened as pop-up cinema in Yorkshire this weekend

The Lion King is being screened as pop-up cinema event in Pickering

Audiences of thousands have enjoyed Pop-up Cinema Yorkshire at screenings and outdoor events around the county and beyond for the last seven years, getting the full cinema experience along with a licenced bar, hot food stalls, and obviously lots of popcorn!

On Friday July 8 and Saturday July 9, screenings of the 2019 remake of Disney classic The Lion King and cult 80s favourite The Goonies will be taking place on Malton Road, Pickering, North Yorkshire.

Regular attendee Sarah Kristiansen, from Helmsley, is looking forward to the 2022 season, and said: “We love coming every year, and we always camp as well.

"The surroundings are beautiful, it’s really safe for the kids, and they love watching a film, having hot dogs, then camping out overnight. It’s safe, it’s really good fun, and it’s become a regular fixture in the family calendar.”

Mike Lynskey from Pop-up Cinema Yorkshire said: Yorkshire is amazing, and it’s great to be able to contribute to what the county has to offer to people who live here and people who visit during the summer.

“We’re really excited about what’s on offer this year. We always aim to get a really good variety of films, so that there’s something for everyone.”

The programme: The Lion King camp-out, Friday July 8 at 9pm; The Goonies camp-out at 9pm