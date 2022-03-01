These are the films and streamings at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in March

Kenneth Branagh’s second outing as super-sleuth Hercule Poirot sees him heading an all-star cast including Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French

The theatre's film programmer, Steve Carley, says “It’s Oscar season! We’ve already screened a few of the nominated films this year, but we have a small season of our pick of the best of the rest. We also have a special screening of 2018’s In Fabric, with an introduction from WEA Film Studies lecturer, George Cromack.

“From the art world we have the latest in our Exhibition On Screen series: Frida Kahlo, a Royal Opera House performance of Rigoletto, and a concert from the inimitable Bill Murray.

“Plus, a one-night-only special treat for Beatles fans: their last live performance as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row, which has been brilliantly restored.”

Death on the Nile, The Duke, The Beatles: Get Back, Dune, tick, tick… BOOM!, Nightmare Alley and The Power of the Dog can all be enabled with audio-description for blind and partially sighted people.

Films at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in March::

Death on the Nile: Kenneth Branagh’s second outing as super-sleuth Hercule Poirot sees him heading an all-star cast including Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

Friday March 4 at 2pm Saturday 5 March at 2pm and 7pm; Monday March 7 and Wednesday March 9 at 7pm; Thursday 10 March at 2pm

In Fabric: presented in association with the WEA, this 2018 horror comedy follows a haunted red dress as it torments various owners Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hayley Squires, Leo Bill, and Gwendoline Christie star.

Friday March 4 at 7pm

Exhibition on Screen: Frida Kahlo (event cinema): On International Women’s Day, meet Frida Kahlo – the woman behind the bright colours, the big brows, and the floral crowns. Take a journey through the life of a true icon, discover her art, and uncover the truth behind her often turbulent life.

Tuesday March 8 at 7pm

Royal Opera House: Rigoletto: In his first work for his own company, Royal Opera Director Oliver Mears brings Verdi’s masterpiece into the modern world. Rigoletto pits power against innocence, beauty against ugliness. Conducted by Sir Antonio Pappano, sung in Italian with English subtitles.

Thursday March 10 at 7.15pm

The Duke: with a screenplay by Richard Bean (One Man, Two Guvnors) and Clive Coleman, The Duke is inspired by the true story of bus driver Kempton Bunton (Jim Broadbent) who stole a Goya portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Portrait Gallery. Helen Mirren, Fionn Whitehead, Anna Maxwell Martin and Matthew Goode also star.

Friday March 11 at 2pm and 7pm; Saturday March 12 at 2pm; Monday March 14 Tuesday March 15 and Wednesday March 16 at 7pm; Thursday March 17 at 2pm and 7pm.

The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Concert: An exclusive theatrical film presentation of the legendary hour-long Rooftop concert from filmmaker Peter Jackson’s docuseries The Beatles: Get Back.

Saturday March12 at 7pm

Dune: With ten Oscar nominations, mostly in technical/craft categories, Dune is also up for best picture. Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya star in this new adaptation of Frank Herbert's science fantasy story.

Saturday March 19 at 2pm (OC) and 7pm

Bill Murray’s New Worlds (event cinema): On a glorious Greek evening, screen legend Bill Murray and world-renowned cellist Jan Vogler rock the Acropolis with a timeless mix of music, literature and poetry. from Bach to Van Morrison, Whitman to West Side Story.

Tuesday March 22 at 7pm

tick, tick…BOOM!: Lin-Manuel Miranda directs Andrew Garfield in the true story of Rent writer story of Jonathan Larson, ‘except for the parts Jonathan made up’.

Wednesday March 23cat 7pm; Thursday March 24 at 2pm and 7pm

Nightmare Alley: Guillermo del Toro's latest stars Bradley Cooper as a who takes his carnival clairvoyant tricks he learns to the city big city. Also stars Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette and Willem Dafoe. It’s nominated for best picture as well as cinematography, production design and costume design.

Friday March 25 at 7pm; Saturday March 26 at 2pm and 7pm

Flee (film – Danish with English subtitles): This animated documentary about the experiences of a gay man as he escapes from Kabul is up for a rare combination of Oscars: best documentary feature, best animated feature and best international film.

Monday March 28 and Tuesday March 29 at 7pm

The Power of the Dog: This dark Western leads the Oscar field this year, with no less than 12 nominations, including acting nominations for four stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee, and best director and best adapted screenplay for Jane Campion. It’s also the bookies’ favourite to win best picture.

Wednesday March 30 at 7pm; Thursday March 31 at 2pm and 7pm

Cinema tickets are £7 (concessions £6; Circle members/NHS/under-30s £5); for event cinema including ‘captured live’, £12; for live and delayed live streamings, £17.