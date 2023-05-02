These are the films being screened at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre

Jim Broadbent and Penelope Wilton in Harold Fry

Hollywood Plaza

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 (12A): still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own - a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana stars.

Daily at 2pm and 7.30pm.Mummies (U): it follows three mummies as they end up in present-day London and embark on a journey in search of an old ring belonging to the Royal Family, stolen by the ambitious archaeologist Lord Carnaby.Saturday May 6, Sunday May 7 and Monday May 8 at at 11.30am. All seats for Mummies are £5 each.

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry: An ordinary man passes through life on the sidelines. Then one day, he goes to post a letter and just keeps on walking. Jim Broadbent plays Harold with Scarborough-born Penelope Wilton as wife in the new film version of Rachel Joyce’s bestselling book.

Friday May 5 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm, Saturday May 6 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm, Tuesday May 9 at 7.45pm, Wednesday May 10 at 7.45pm, Thursday May 11 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Air: Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Ben Affleck, who also directs, and Viola Davis in a biopic about shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro and how he led Nike in the pursuit of the greatest basketball star ever – Michael Jordan.

Friday May 12 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm, Saturday May 13 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm, Monday May 15 at 7.45pm.

Little Richard: I Am Everything: Ever wondered what John Waters, Mick Jagger, Tom Jones, Paul McCartney, Nile Rodgers and Nona Hendryx owe to one-of-a-kind rock’n’roll icon Little Richard? Find out in this new documentary.

Wednesday May 17 at 7.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NT Live: The Best of Enemies: David Harewood and Zachary Quinto as feuding political rivals in James Graham’s new drama. In 1968 America, cunning conservative William F Buckley Jr and unruly liberal Gore Vidal debate on TV the moral landscape of the nation.

Thursday May 18 at 1.45pm and 7pm.

High Society (1956, dementia-friendly film): With socialite Tracy Lord, Grace Kelly, about to remarry, her ex-husband, Bing Crosby, with the help of a journalist, Frank Sinatra, has 48 hours to convince her that she really still loves him. Dementia-friendly films are open to all, and feature an introduction from Tim Tubbs and music to sing along to from Bill Scott.

Score includes What a Swell Party and True Love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday May 19 at 1pm

Polite Society: Would-be stuntwoman Ria wants to save her big sister Lena from her impending marriage.

With help from her friends, she attempts to pull off an ambitious wedding heist in the name of independence and sisterhood.