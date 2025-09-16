These are the films on at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is on at the Hollywood Plaza

The following films are on at the Hollywood Plaza and the Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday September 18.

Hollywood Plaza

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (PG): when Mary finds herself in a public scandal and the family faces financial trouble, the household grapples with the threat of social disgrace.

The Crawleys must embrace change with the next generation leading Downton Abbey into the future.

Whitby’s Joanne Froggatt is joined by Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern and Jim Carter.

Thursday September 18 to Thursday September 25, daily at 1.30pm, 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

Billy Elliot 25th Anniversary (15): a talented young boy becomes torn between his unexpected love of dance and the disintegration of his family.

Jamie Bell and Julie Walters star.

Friday September 26, Saturday September 27 and Sunday September 28.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Evita (1996, dementia-friendly screening): Madonna, Antonia Banderas, Jonathan Pryce and Jimmy Nail in the film adaptation of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical about the life of Argentinian first lady, Eva Perón.

Friday September 19 at 1pm.

Moviedrome: Blood Simple (1984): in this debut film from the Coen Brothers, the owner of a seedy small-town Texas bar discovers that one of his employees is having an affair with his wife, Frances McDormand. A chaotic chain of misunderstandings, lies, and mischief ensues after he devises a plot to have them murdered.

Friday September 19 at 7.45pm.

Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore: Documentary directed and produced by Shoshannah Stern about the life and career of Marlee Matlin. The first deaf performer to win an Oscar for her starring role in Children of a Lesser God in 1986, she went on to become a lauded activist and campaigner alongside her successful acting career.

Saturday September 20 at 2.45pm.

Freakier Friday: Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsey Lohan reunite in the sequel to the hugely successful 2003 body-swap comedy, Freaky Friday.

They’re joined by Julia Butters and Sophia Hammons as soon-to-be stepsisters in an even freakier four-way swap.

Saturday September 20, Monday September 22 at 7.45pm; Saturday September 27 September at 2.45pm and 7.45pm.

Late Shift (German with English subtitles): a young nurse and single mother Floria works hard in an understaffed hospital ward; one day, an error turns her day into a gripping race against time.

Wednesday September 24 September at 7.45pm.

NT Live: Inter Alia: Oscar-nominated Rosamund Pike is smart Crown Court Judge Jessica, at the top of her career. Behind the robe, she’s a karaoke fiend, loving wife and supportive parent. When an event threatens to throw her life completely off balance, can she hold her family upright?

Thursday September 25 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.