News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse
1 hour ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
16 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
16 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
17 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
18 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

These are the films on at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre from April 27

The following films are on the Hollywood Plaza and the Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday April 27.

By Sue Wilkinson
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:25 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 10:25 BST
Dungeons and Dragons opens at the Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough, on FridayDungeons and Dragons opens at the Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough, on Friday
Dungeons and Dragons opens at the Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough, on Friday

Hollywood Plaza

John Wick Chapter 4 (15): John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thursday April 27 at at 7pm.

Mummies (U): it follows three mummies as they end up in present-day London and embark on a journey in search of an old ring belonging to the Royal Family, stolen by the ambitious archaeologist Lord Carnaby.

Most Popular

Thursday April 27 at at 5pm; Saturday April 29, Sunday April 30 and Monday May 1 at 2pm. All seats £5.

Dungeons & Dragons (12A): a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Friday April 28, Saturday April 29, Sunday April 30 and Monday at 4.30pm. All seats £5.

Scream 6 (18): in the next installment, the survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City.

Friday April 28, Saturday April 29, Sunday April 30 and Monday May 1 at 7.30pm. All seats £5.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 (12A): Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own - a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday May 3 to Thursday May 11 at 2pm and 7.30pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Rye Lane: This new British comedy introduces us to Yas (Vivian Oparah) and Dom (David Jonsson), a pair of twenty-something South Londoners reeling from bad break-ups who connect over the course of an eventful day.

Friday April 28 at 1.45pm; Saturday April 29 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Moviedrome: Run Lola Run (1998): Lola must find DM100,000 fast to save her boyfriend. The clock is ticking – she’d better run.

Introudced by George Cromack

Friday April 28 at 7.45pm.

Related topics:Stephen Joseph TheatreScarborough