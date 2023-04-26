These are the films on at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre from April 27

Dungeons and Dragons opens at the Hollywood Plaza, Scarborough, on Friday

Hollywood Plaza

John Wick Chapter 4 (15): John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

Thursday April 27 at at 7pm.

Mummies (U): it follows three mummies as they end up in present-day London and embark on a journey in search of an old ring belonging to the Royal Family, stolen by the ambitious archaeologist Lord Carnaby.

Thursday April 27 at at 5pm; Saturday April 29, Sunday April 30 and Monday May 1 at 2pm. All seats £5.

Dungeons & Dragons (12A): a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.

Friday April 28, Saturday April 29, Sunday April 30 and Monday at 4.30pm. All seats £5.

Scream 6 (18): in the next installment, the survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City.

Friday April 28, Saturday April 29, Sunday April 30 and Monday May 1 at 7.30pm. All seats £5.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 (12A): Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own - a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful.

Wednesday May 3 to Thursday May 11 at 2pm and 7.30pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Rye Lane: This new British comedy introduces us to Yas (Vivian Oparah) and Dom (David Jonsson), a pair of twenty-something South Londoners reeling from bad break-ups who connect over the course of an eventful day.

Friday April 28 at 1.45pm; Saturday April 29 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm.

Moviedrome: Run Lola Run (1998): Lola must find DM100,000 fast to save her boyfriend. The clock is ticking – she’d better run.

Introudced by George Cromack