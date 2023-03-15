These are the films showing at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday March 16

A group of friends made it their life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady in 80 For Brady

Hollywood Plaza

Ant Man And The Wasp: Quantumania (12A): Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

Thursday March 16at 5pm, Saturday March 18 and Sunday 19 at 2pm.

Scream 6 (18): In the next installment, the survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City.

Thursday March 16 at 8pm, Friday March 17, Saturday March 18, Monday March 20, Tuesday March 21 and Wednesday March 25 at 5pm.

The Fabelmans (12A): Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.

Friday March 17, Sunday March 19 and Tuesday March 25 at 7.30pm and Wednesday March 22 at 1.30pm.

All Quiet On The Western Front (15): A young German soldier's terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War One. The films cleaned up at the BAFTAs.

Saturday March 18, Monday March 20 and Wednesday March 22 at 7.30pm.

80 For Brady (12A): A group of friends made it their life-long mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady. Jane Fonda stars.

Advance Mother’s Day screening Sunday March 19 at 5pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Avatar: The Way of Water: Nominated for best picture, visual effects, sound and production design, this follow-up to the 2009 original is set 16 years later as humans try once again to colonise the planet of Pandora.

Saturday March 18 at 2.45pm and 7pm

Women Talking: Sarah Polley’s drama is based on the real-life events that took place in an isolated Mennonite colony, whose women discovered that the men had been using cow tranquiliser to subdue and then rape them.

Monday March 20, Tuesday March 21 and Wednesday March 22 at 7.45pm; Thursday March 23 at 1.45pm

Guillermo del Toro’s PInocchio: The dark stop-motion version of the classic story is nominated for best animated feature. It boasts a stellar vocal cast including Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman, Finn Wolfhard and John Turturro.

Thursday March 23 at 7.45pm; Friday March 24 at 1.45pm

Moviedrome: They Might Be Giants (1971): Retreating into a fantasy world, Justin Playfair believes himself to be Sherlock Holmes. Enter psychiatrist Mildred Watson. Each screening has an extended intro from film expert George Cromack and a post-film discussion.