This is what new at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre

The following films are showing at the Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday May 16.

Hollywood Plaza

The Fall Guy (12A): a down-and-out stuntman must find the missing star of his ex-girlfriend's blockbuster film.

Ryan Gosling stars.

Thursday May 16 at 8pm; Friday May 16 to Thursday May 23, daily at 4.45pm.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (12A): many years after the reign of Caesar, a young ape goes on a journey that will lead him to question everything he's been taught about the past and make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Owen Teague stars.

Friday to May 17 to Thursday May 23, daily at 7.30pm.

Saturday May 18, Sunday May 19 and Wednesday May 22 at 1.30pm.

Kung Fu Panda 4 (PG): after Po is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, he needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, while a wicked sorceress plans to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm. Features the voice of Jack Black.

Saturday May 18 and Sunday May 19 at 11.30am. All seats £5.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

The Lavender Hill Mob: First ever 4K restoration of the classic 1950s British crime comedy about a meek bank clerk who hatches a plan to steal gold bars and smuggle them out of the country as miniature Eiffel Towers. Alec Guinness, Stanley Holloway, Sid James and Audrey Hepburn star.

Saturday May 18 at 7.45pm, Monday May 20 at 7.45pm, Thursday May 23 at 1.45pm

Perfect Days (Japanese with English subtitles): Hirayama cleans public toilets in Tokyo: a life of simplicity and daily tranquility.

The highly anticipated return to feature filmmaking of Wim Wenders (Paris, Texas, Wings of Desire), Perfect Days celebrates the hidden joys and minutiae of Japanese culture.

Tuesday May 21 and Thursday May 23 at 7.45pm

ROH Live: The Winter’s Tale: Celebrating its tenth anniversary, Christopher Wheeldon’s ballet is an award-winning modern classic adapted from Shakespeare’s profound story of love and loss.