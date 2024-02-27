This is what's new at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph cinema

Kathryn Newton in Lisa Frankenstein which opens at the Hollywood Plaza on Friday

Hollywood Plaza

Les Miserables (12A): Valjean, a former criminal, has atoned for his past and now finds himself in the midst of the French Revolution, avoiding a law-obsessed policeman hell-bent on capturing him. Hugh Jackman stars.

Thursday, February 29 at 2pm.

Madame Web (12A): Cassandra Webb is a New York metropolis paramedic who begins to demonstrate signs of clairvoyance. Forced to challenge revelations about her past, she needs to safeguard three young women from a deadly adversary who wants them destroyed.

Thursday, February 29 at 5pm.

Bob Marley One Love (12A): story of how reggae icon Bob Marley overcame adversity, and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

Thursday February 29 at 8pm; Friday March 1 to Thursday March 7, daily at 5pm.

Lisa Frankenstein (15): coming of ‘rage’ love story about a teenager and her crush, who happens to be a corpse.

Friday, March 1 to Thursday, March 7, daily at 8pm.

Migration (U): a family of ducks try to convince their overprotective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime.

Saturday, March 2 and Sunday, March 3 at 2pm.

Mondays – except school and bank holidays – all seats for all films £5 each.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Moviedrome: Aguirre, the Wrath of God (1971 – German with English subtitles): In the 16th century, the ruthless and insane Aguirre, Klaus Kinski, leads a Spanish expedition in search of El Dorado. Werner Herzog’s masterpiece of madness and folly remains an unforgettable and must-see landmark of 1970s New German Cinema. An intro from film expert George Cromack.

Friday, March 1 at 7.45pm.

Barbie (eight Oscar nominations including best picture): Barbie and Ken are having the time of their lives in the colourful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. When they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans. Margot Robbie stars.