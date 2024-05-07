This is what's new at the Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt star in The Fall Guy

Hollywood Plaza

The Fall Guy (12A): a down-and-out stuntman must find the missing star of his ex-girlfriend's blockbuster film. Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt star.

Thursday May 9 at 5pm and 8pm.

Friday May 10 to Thursday May 16, daily at 8pm.

Saturday May 11 and Sunday May 12 at 5pm; Wednesday May 15 at 2pm.

Kung Fu Panda 4 (PG): after Po is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, he needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, while a wicked sorceress plans to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.

Features the voice of Jack Black.

Saturday May 11 and Sunday 12 at 2pm. All seats £5.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Back to Black: A new biopic based on the life of Amy Winehouse, played by Marisa Abela. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, the film also stars Jack O’Connell, Eddie Marsan and Lesley Manville.

Friday May 10 at 7.45pm; Saturday May 11 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday May 13, Tuesday May 14 at 7.45pm; Thursday May 16 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm; Friday, May 17 at 1.45pm.

Big Screen Musicals: 42nd Street – The Musical: The story of Peggy Sawyer, a talented young performer with stars in her eyes who gets her big break on Broadway.

This is the largest-ever staging of the Tony Award-winning musical, filmed live at the Theatre Royal in Drury Lane.

Friday, May 10 at 7pm and Saturday May 18 at 2.45pm.

The Lavender Hill Mob: First ever 4K restoration of the classic 1950s British crime comedy about a meek bank clerk who hatches a plan to steal gold bars and smuggle them out of the country as miniature Eiffel Towers. Alec Guinness, Stanley Holloway, Sid James and Audrey Hepburn star.

Saturday May 18 at 7.45pm, Monday May 20 at 7.45pm, Thursday May 23 at 1.45pm

Perfect Days (Japanese with English subtitles): Hirayama cleans public toilets in Tokyo: a life of simplicity and daily tranquility.

The highly anticipated return to feature filmmaking of Wim Wenders (Paris, Texas, Wings of Desire), Perfect Days celebrates the hidden joys and minutiae of Japanese culture.

Tuesday May 21 and Thursday May 23 at 7.45pm

ROH Live: The Winter’s Tale: Celebrating its tenth anniversary, Christopher Wheeldon’s ballet is an award-winning modern classic adapted from Shakespeare’s profound story of love and loss.

Wednesday May 22 at 7.15pm

The Great Race (1965 – dementia-friendly screening): At the turn of the 20th Century, a host of colourful characters set out on a 20,000-mile auto race from New York to Paris; madcap hilarity ensues – including the biggest custard pie fight ever filmed.

Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis and Natalie Wood star in the Oscar-winning slapstick comedy. With a short introduction and tea/coffee break