This is what's new on big screen at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre

Hollywood Plaza

Oppenheimer (15): the story of American scientist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Cillian Murphy plays the title role.

Thursday October 5 at 2pm.

Saw X (18): a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable.

Thursday October 5 at 8pm. Friday October 6 to Thursday October 12 at 5pm.

The Exorcist: Believer (15): when two girls disappear into the woods and return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, the father of one girl seeks out Chris MacNeil, who's been forever altered by what happened to her daughter fifty years ago.

Friday October 6 to Wednesday October 11 at 8pm and Thursday October 12th at 2pm.

Super Mario Bros The Movie (PG): a plumber named Mario travels through an underground labyrinth with his brother, Luigi, trying to save a captured princess.

Saturday October 7and Sunday October 8 at noon. All seats are £5 including popcorn.

The Princess and The Frog (PG) - Disney 100: classic fairy tale.

Saturday October 7and Sunday October 8 at 2pm. All seats are £5 including popcorn.

An Evening With Jonas Kaufmann (12A): Event Cinema Presentation, Thursday October 12 at 7.30pm.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour (12A): Event Cinema Presentations, Friday October 13 at 7.30pm; Saturday October 14 and Sunday October 15 at 1pm and 7.30pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Bolan’s Shoes: Timothy Spall stars in the tale of a tumultuous journey from the height of T Rex mania in 1970s Liverpool to the present-day poignancy of what would have been Marc Bolan’s 75th birthday.

Light-hearted comedy and supernatural chills abound in this inspirational story that explores the enduring legacy of childhood trauma and the life-affirming power of music.

Thursday, October 5 at 1.45pm.

ROH Live: L’Elisir D'Amore (live streaming, sung in Italian with English subtitles): sun, fun and vocal acrobatics in Laurent Pelly’s much-loved staging of Donizetti’s intoxicating and witty comedy.

Conductor Sesto Quatrini makes his house debut, as does soprano Nadine Sierra in the role of Adina with the incomparable Bryn Terfel as genial wheeler-dealer Doctor Dulcamara.

Thursday October 5 at 7.15pm

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954, dementia-friendly screening): when the eldest of seven brothers – Howard Keel – returns with a bride – Jane Powell, she's shocked to learn that her new home includes six untamed, brothers-in-law. With a short introduction by Tim Tubbs and sing along with Bill Scott.