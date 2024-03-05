This week at the cinema - Mean Girls opens at the Hollywood Plaza and it's Oscar season at the Stephen Joseph

Soul is on at the Hollywood Plaza in Scarborough

Hollywood Plaza

Lisa Frankenstein (15): love story about a teenager and her crush, who happens to be a corpse. After a set of horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a journey to find love and happiness.

Thursday March 7 at 8pm.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bob Marley One Love (12A): the story of how reggae icon Bob Marley overcame adversity, and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

Thursday March 7 to Sunday March 10, daily at 5pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mean Girls (12A): Cady Heron is a hit with the Plastics, an A-list girl clique at her new school. But everything changes when she makes the mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, the ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George.

Friday March 8 to Sunday March 10, daily at 7.30pm.

Soul (U): Joe is a middle-school band teacher whose life hasn't quite gone the way he expected. His true passion is jazz. But when he travels to another realm to help someone find their passion, he soon discovers what it means to have soul.

Disney/Pixar First Cinema Presentation. Saturday March 9 and Sunday March10 at 11.30am. All seats £5 including popcorn.

Migration (U): a family of ducks try to convince their overprotective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime.

Saturday March 9 and Sunday March 10 at 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oppenheimer (15): award-winning film about American scientist J Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Cillian Murphy stars,

Monday March 11 to Thursday March 14, daily at 7pm. Wednesday March 13 at 2pm.

Mondays – all seats at all films £5 each.

Drive-Away Dolls (15): Jamie regrets her breakup with her girlfriend, while Marian needs to relax. In search of a fresh start, they embark on an unexpected road trip to Tallahassee. Things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals.

From Friday March 15.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Poor Things: tale of Bella Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr Godwin Baxter.

Thursday, March 7 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Holdovers: a cranky history teacher at a remote prep school is forced to remain on campus over the holidays with a troubled student and cook.

Friday, March 8 at 1.45pm; Saturday, March 9 at 7.45pm; Monday, March 11, Tuesday, March 12 at 7.45pm; Thursday, March 14 at 1.45pm; Saturday, March 16 March at 7.45pm.

Maestro: the story of the lifelong relationship between conductor-composer Leonard Bernstein and actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein.

Friday, March 8 at 7.45pm; Saturday, March 9 at 2.45pm.

Exhibition on Screen: Painting the Modern Garden: journey from the gallery to the gardens to discover how early 20th-century artists designed their own gardens to explore colour.