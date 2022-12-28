The new series sees cameras go behind the scenes with the Road Policing Units and join officers on shift for the first time in three years, tackling the county’s road crime.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We've got some exciting news, Traffic Cops, featuring our very own Roads Policing Officers will be back on your TV screens for a whole 10 weeks!”

The first episode will focus on officers pursuing a stolen Ranger Rover, hunting for a disqualified driver, looking for a missing child and tracking down a fuel thief.

Cameras have gone behind the scenes with North Yorkshire Police for the latest series. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

North Yorkshire RPU deal with some of Britain’s highest accident rates, covering more than 3,000 square miles and the busy A1 motorway. Officers combat a variety of crimes including illegal drivers, drug dealer and organised thieves.

Tayte Simpson, Traffic Cops’ Executive Producer, said: “We’re delighted to be returning to North Yorkshire, the UK’s largest county.

“It’s been three years since we were last filming with the North Yorkshire Police and we’re back with some of most dramatic incidents we’ve ever filmed – from a massive drug bust, to a heart stopping high-speed pursuit with an incredibly tense but successful outcome for North Yorkshire Police.”

Cameras previously joined the North Yorkshire Police team between 2015 and 2019, before moving on to record with Derbyshire Constabulary.

