SIX the Musical Live!: Filmed at London’s Vaudeville Theatre and featuring the original West End queens

Drama, music, documentaries and more are on the big screen at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre this month.

Film programmer Steve Carley said: “This month, we bring you the much-anticipated Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, back with another chapter of love, laughter, and self-discovery.

“Music lovers are in for a multiple delights with SIX the Musical Live!, capturing the electrifying energy of the smash-hit stage phenomenon; all-time classic Grease, our monthly dementia-friendly offering; André Rieu's 75th birthday special, a jubilant celebration of his incredible career and one of the most distinctive concert films in rock history, 1972’s legendary Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII.

“For those with a taste for European cinema, we have Juste Ciel! (Oh My Goodness!), a delightful French comedy, while our monthly documentary is Twiggy, an insight into the life and legacy of the fashion icon who defined an era.

“For sci fi and action aficionados we have Mickey 17, the highly anticipated sci-fi epic from Parasite filmmaker Bong Joon-ho.

"And audiences seeking gripping drama will enjoy Mike Leigh’s latest, the captivating and intense Hard Truths; factual thriller September 5, a riveting chronicle of a tragic flashpoint in broadcast media history; biopic Mr Burton, a compelling look at the formative years of one of Richard Burton and our latest Moviedrome screening, the thought-provoking and visually arresting The Belly of an Architect.”

Films at the Stephen Joseph in April are:

Hard Truths: the great Mike Leigh directs regular collaborators Marianne Jean-Baptiste, BAFTA-nominated as anxiety-ridden Pansy, and Michele Austin as her joyful, loving sister Chantelle.

Toby Jones in Mr Burton

Thursday April 3 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm; Friday 4 April at 1.45pm.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy: Bridget is back, widowed and struggling with being a single parent and returning to the workplace. Renée Zellweger is joined by Hugh Grant, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall in this fourth installment in the Jones saga.

Friday April 4 at 7.45pm; Saturday April 5 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday April 7, Wednesday April 9 at 7.45pm and Thursday April 10 at 1.45pm.

Twiggy: international supermodel, actor, singer and one of the most iconic British figures of the Swinging Sixties – this documentary tells the real story of Twiggy.

Thursday April 10 at 7.45pm.

Conclave: based on Robert Harris’s novel and starring Ralph Fiennes as a Cardinal who organises a conclave to elect the next Pope.

Stanley Tucci and Isabella Rossellini also star. Eight Oscar nominations.

Friday April 11 at 7.45pm.

André Rieu’s 75th Birthday Celebration: The Dream Continues: André celebrates his 75th birthday with a boat party as he and his beloved Johann Strauss Orchestra sail through his hometown of Maastricht.

The new special features some of his most spectacular performances, most of which have never been seen on the big screen before.

Saturday April 12 at 2.45pm; Thursday April 17 at 7pm.

SIX the Musical Live!: filmed at London’s Vaudeville Theatre and featuring the original West End queens – Jarnéia Richard-Noel, Millie O'Connell, Natalie Paris, Alexia McIntosh, Aimie Atkinson and Maiya Quansah-Breed – reprising their roles for a one-off, showstopping cinematic experience.

A modern take on the lives and deaths of the wives of Henry VIII.

Saturday April 12 at 7.45pm.

Mickey 17: unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes, Robert Pattinson, has found himself in the extraordinary situation of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment.

Monday April 14, Tuesday April 15, Wednesday April 16 at 7.45pm and Thursday April 17 at 1.45pm.

Grease (1978, dementia-friendly screening): summer’s over and the Rydell High seniors are returning to school. Danny – John Travolta – brags about nights of passion on the beach with a mystery girl, while new girl Sandy – Olivia Newton-John – shares memories of a brief romance with an unknown sweetheart.

The score includes Grease Lightning, Hopeless Devoted to You, Summer Nights, Sandy, You’re the One That I Want and We Go Together.

There will be an interval and refreshments are served.

Friday April 18 at 1pm.

September 5: thriller starring Peter Sarsgaard and John Magaro based on the true events of the Munich Olympics massacre of 1972, told from the perspective of the ABC Sports crew.

Friday April 18 at 7.45pm; Saturday April 19 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm.

Oh My Goodness! (Juste Ciel!) (French with English subtitles): Laurent Tirard’s hilarious comedy sees the eccentric sisters of the Convent of St Benedict set out to save the local nursing home by entering a major bicycle race with a cash prize.

Tuesday April 22 at 7.45pm.

Mr Burton: biopic about the early life of great Welsh actor Richard Burton – star of Cleopatra, Where Eagles Dare, The VIPs, Becket and The Spy Who Came in From the Cold and twice husband of screen diva Elizabeth Taylor.

Harry Lawtey plays the young Richard Jenkins alongside Toby Jones as his inspirational teacher Philip Burton.

Friday April 25 at 1.45pm; Saturday April 26 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday April 28, Tuesday April 29, Wednesday April 30 at 7.45pm.

Moviedrome: The Belly of an Architect (1987): drama film written and directed by Peter Greenaway.

An architect, Brian Dennehy, supervising an exhibition starts to have mysterious stomach pains while his life slowly falls apart. He becomes obsessed with Caesar Augustus, the first emperor of the Roman Empire, after hearing that Augustus's wife, Livia, supposedly poisoned him. He suspects his much younger wife, Louisa, of trying to do the same.

Includes an introduction by film expert George Cromack.

Friday April 25 at 7.45pm.

Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII: newly-restored version of the 1972 concert film which saw the rock group perform at the amphitheatre in Pompeii.

Sunday April 27 at 3.30pm.

To book, call the box office on (01723) 370541 or visit the theatre’s website: www.sjt.uk.com

For the dementia-friendly screenings, carers go free.