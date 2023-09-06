Watch a film and enjoy popcorn for £5 each at Scarborough's Hollywood Plaza

Gran Turismo is on at the Stephen Joseph Theatre

Hollywood Plaza

Barbie (12A): Margot Robbie brings the doll to life.

Thursday September 7 at 5pm.

Madama Butterfly On The Lake (PG): Event Cinema Presentation of Bizet’s opera.

Thursday September 7 at 7.30pm. All seats £10.

Sound Of Freedom (15): incredible true story of a former government agent turned vigilante who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers.

Thursday September 7 at 2pm; Friday September 8 to Thursday September 14, daily at 5pm.

The Equalizer 3 (15): Robert McCall finds himself at home in Southern Italy but he discovers his friends are under the control of local crime bosses.

As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends' protector by taking on the mafia. Denzel Washington stars.

Friday September 8 to Thursday September 14, daily at 8pm; Wednesday September 13 at 2pm.

101 Dalmatians (U) - Disney 100 Celebrations: when a litter of Dalmatian puppies are abducted by the minions of Cruella De Vil, the owners must find them before she uses them for a diabolical fashion statement.

Saturday September 9 and Sunday September 10 at noon. All seats £5 including popcorn.

Haunted Mansion (12A): a single mum named Gabbie hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest and a historian to help exorcise her newly bought mansion after discovering it is inhabited by ghosts.

Saturday September 9 and Sunday September 10 at 2pm. All seats £5.

A Haunting In Venice (12A): In post-World War II Venice, Poirot, now retired and living in his own exile, reluctantly attends a seance.

But when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to the former detective to once again uncover the killer. Kenneth Branagh stars.

From Friday September 15.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Gran Tourismo: inspired by the true story of Jann Mardenborough, a teenage player of the video game of the same name who aspired to be a race car driver.

Thursday, September 7 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm.

Meg 2: The Trench: former Olympic diver Jason Statham returns as Jonas Taylor, leader of a research team on an exploratory dive into the ocean’s depths.

Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and pits them against colossal, prehistoric sharks.

Friday, September 8 at 1.45pm; Saturday, September 9 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Tuesday, September 12 and Wednesday, September 13 at 7.45pm.

Angelheaded Hipster: songs of Marc Bolan and T Rex: a celebration of the life and work of the ultimate glam rocker Marc Bolan, who died on 16 September 1977, combined with a behind-the-scenes look at the tribute album of the same name.