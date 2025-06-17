Elio | Disney

The following films are on at the Hollywood Plaza and the Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday June 19.

Hollywood Plaza

The Salt Path (12A): a couple lose their home and later discover the husband has been diagnosed with a terminal illness as they embark on a year long coastal trek.

Jason Issacs and Gillian Anderson star in the screen adaptation of Raynor Winn’s best-selling book.

Thursday June 19 at 1.30pm

Lilo & Stitch (U): a lonely Hawaiian girl befriends a runaway alien, helping to mend her fragmented family.

Thursday June 19 at 4.30pm.

28 Years Later (15): a group of survivors of the rage virus lives on a small island. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors.

Jack O’Connell, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes star.

Thursday June 19 to Thursday June 26 at 7.30pm.

Wednesday June 25 at 1.30pm.

Disney/Pixar's Elio (PG): Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination, finds himself on a cosmic misadventure where he must form new bonds with alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions and somehow discover who he is truly meant to be.

Friday June 20 to ThursdayJune 26, daily at 4.30pm

Saturday June 21 and Sunday June 27 at 1.30pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Kiss Me, Kate (1955, dementia-friendly screening): egotistical leading man Fred Graham, Howard Keel, is reunited with ex-wife Lilli Vanessi, Kathryn Grayson, when they’re forced to play opposite one another in a new production of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew. Includes Another Opening, Another Show and Brush Up Your Shakespeare.

Friday, June 20 at 1pm.

The Phoenician Scheme: wealthy businessman Zsa-zsa Korda appoints his only daughter, a nun, as sole heir to his estate.

They soon become the target of scheming tycoons, foreign terrorists and determined assassins.

Once again, director Wes Anderson has assembled an astonishing cast including Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton, Michael Cera, Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Richard Ayoade, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Bill Murray and Willem Dafoe.

Friday, June 20 at 7.45pm; Saturday, June 21 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday, June 23, Tuesday June 24, Wednesday, June 25 at 7.45pm; Thursday, June 26 at 1.45pm.

Slade in Flame: described as ‘the Citizen Kane of British pop movies’ by critic Mark Kermode, Slade in Flame confounded and delighted audiences when it was released in 1975. Starring the band themselves, it was a music film like no other, charting the rise and fall of a pop group.

Thursday, June 26 at 7.45pm.