Inside Out 2 is on at the Hollywood Plaza

The following films are on at the Hollywood Plaza and the Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday, August 15.

Hollywood Plaza

Deadpool & Wolverine (15): Deadpool is offered a place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by the Time Variance Authority, but instead recruits a variant of Wolverine to save his universe from extinction.

Final show: Thursday, August 15 at 7.30pm.

Despicable Me 4 (U): Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family, Gru Jr, who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina.

From Thursday, August 15 to Thursday, August 22, daily at 1.30pm.

Inside Out 2 (U): sequel that features Riley entering puberty and experiencing brand new, more complex emotions as a result. As Riley tries to adapt to her teenage years, her old emotions try to adapt to the possibility of being replaced.

From Thursday, August 15 to Thursday, August 22, daily at 4.30pm.

Alien: Romulus (15): while scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonisers come face to face with a terrifying life form.

From Friday, August 16 to Thursday, August 22, daily at 7.30pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Despicable Me 4: Steve Carrell returns to voice Felonious Gru as he, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family.

Thursday, August 15 at 1.45pm and 7pm; Friday, August 16 at 1.45pm and 7pm; Saturday, August 17 at 2.45pm.

Let’s Dance!: Step Up (2006): wrong-side-of-the-tracks Tyler Gage – Channing Tatum – and privileged modern dancer Nora Clark – Jenna Dewan – find themselves paired up.

Saturday, August 17 at 7.45pm.

Chuck Chuck Baby: Helen – Louise Brealey – works in a chicken factory and cares for elderly Gwen – Sorcha Cusack. However, the return of her adolescent crush, Joanne – Annabelle Scholey – regains some of her lost joie de vivre.

Monday, August 19, Tuesday, August 20, Wednesday, August 21 at 7.45pm; Thursday, August 22 at 1.45pm.