Animated family film Super Charlie opens at the Hollywood Plaza in Scarborough on Friday August 15

The following films are on at the Hollywood Plaza and the Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday August 14.

Hollywood Plaza

The Legend Of Ochi (12A): in a remote village on the island of Carpathia, a shy girl is raised to fear an elusive animal species known as ochi. But when she discovers a wounded baby ochi has been left behind, she escapes on a quest to bring him home.

Thursday August 14 at 2pm.

Superman (12A): Superman must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of truth, justice and the human way he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned.

Thursday August 14t at 4.30pm.

Smurfs (U): when Papa Smurf is taken by evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette leads the Smurfs on a mission to the real world to save him.

Thursday August 14tvat 11.30am; Friday August 15 to Thursday August 21, daily at 2pm.

The Naked Gun (15): only one man has the particular set of skills - to lead Police Squad and save the world.

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson star.

Thursday August 14 at 7.30pm; Fri to Thurs 21st Daily at 5pm.

Super Charlie (PG): Willie's dream of fighting crime with his cop dad is shattered when his baby brother Charlie arrives. Besides stealing all the attention, Charlie turns out to have actual superpowers.

Friday August 15 to Thursday August 21, daily at 11.30am.

Together (15): years into their relationship, Tim and Millie find themselves at a crossroads as they move to the country. With tensions already flaring, an encounter with an unnatural force threatens to corrupt their lives, their love and their flesh.

Friday August 15 to Thursday August 21, daily at 7.30pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Superman: David Corenswet,must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent.

The embodiment of truth, justice and the human way, he soon finds himself out of step with the modern world.

Thursday, August 14 at 1.45pm; Saturday, August 16, Tuesday, August 19, Thursday, August 21 at 7.45pm

The Last Journey (Swedish with English subtitles): renowned Swedish TV-duo Filip Hammar and Fredrik Wikingsson embark on a trip to France, aiming to rekindle Filip’s elderly father’s zest for life.

Thursday, August 14 at 7.45pm; Friday, August 15 at 1.45pm.

Elio: Pixar animation about 11-year-old Elio who accidentally becomes the intergalactic ambassador of planet Earth after being beamed up to the Communiverse by aliens.

Saturday, August 16 at 2.45pm; Monday, August 18, Wednesday, August 20 at 6.45pm; Thursday, August 21 at 1.45pm.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968, dementia-friendly screening): A down-on-his-luck inventor turns a broken-down Grand Prix car into a fancy vehicle for his children; and they embark on a magical fantasy adventure to save their grandfather.

Dick Van Dyke, Sally Ann Howes, Gert Frobe, Anna Quayle and Lionel Jeffries star.

The score includes Grow the Roses, Hushabye Mountain, Toot Sweets, Truly Scrumptious, M’Ol’ Bam-boo, The Roses of Success, POSH and the title song.

Includes interval and refreshments.

Friday, August 22 at 1pm.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps: the latest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirkby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the Four, alongside Ralph Ineson, John Malkovich and Natasha Lyonne.

Friday, August 22, Saturday, August 23, Tuesday, August 26 at 7.45pm; Thursday, August 28, Friday, August 29 at 1.45pm; Monday, September 1 at 7.45pm.