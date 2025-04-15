What's new for Easter at the Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre

Minecraft Movie comes to the Hollywood Plaza in Scarborough

The following films are on at the Hollywood Plaza and the Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday April 17.

Hollywood Plaza

Minecraft Movie (PG): Four misfits are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into a bizarre cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination.

To get back home they'll have to master this world while embarking on a quest with an unexpected expert crafter.

Jason Momoa and Jack Black star.

Showing daily from Thursday April 17 to Easter Monday April 21 at 1.30pm, 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tuesday April 22, Wednesday April 23 and Thursday April 24 at 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

The Cinema is open and showing films as normal on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Mickey 17: unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes, Robert Pattinson, has found himself in the extraordinary situation of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment.

Thursday, April 17 at 1.45pm.

Grease (1978, dementia-friendly screening): summer’s over and the Rydell High seniors are returning to school. Danny – John Travolta – brags about nights of passion on the beach with a mystery girl, while new girl Sandy – Olivia Newton-John – shares memories of a brief romance with an unknown sweetheart.

The score includes Grease Lightning, Hopeless Devoted to You, Summer Nights, Sandy, You’re the One That I Want and We Go Together.

There will be an interval and refreshments are served.

Friday, April 18 at 1pm.

September 5: thriller starring Peter Sarsgaard and John Magaro based on the true events of the Munich Olympics massacre of 1972, told from the perspective of the ABC Sports crew.

Friday, April 18 at 7.45pm; Saturday, April 19 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm.

Oh My Goodness! (Juste Ciel!) (French with English subtitles): Laurent Tirard’s hilarious comedy sees the eccentric sisters of the Convent of St Benedict set out to save the local nursing home by entering a major bicycle race with a cash prize.

Tuesday, April 22 at 7.45pm.

Mr Burton: biopic about the early life of great Welsh actor Richard Burton – star of Cleopatra, Where Eagles Dare, The VIPs, Becket and The Spy Who Came in From the Cold and twice husband of screen diva Elizabeth Taylor.

Harry Lawtey plays the young Richard Jenkins alongside Toby Jones as his inspirational teacher Philip Burton.

Friday, April 25 at 1.45pm; Saturday, April 26 at 2.45pm and 7.45pm; Monday, April 28, Tuesday, April 29, Wednesday, April 30 at 7.45pm.

Moviedrome: The Belly of an Architect (1987): drama film written and directed by Peter Greenaway.

An architect, Brian Dennehy, supervising an exhibition starts to have mysterious stomach pains while his life slowly falls apart. He becomes obsessed with Caesar Augustus, the first emperor of the Roman Empire, after hearing that Augustus's wife, Livia, supposedly poisoned him.

Friday, April 25 at 7.45pm.