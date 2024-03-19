What's new in the film world at the Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre
Hollywood Plaza
Drive-Away Dolls (15): Jamie regrets her breakup with her girlfriend while Marian needs to relax. In search of a fresh start, they embark on an unexpected road trip to Tallahassee. Things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals.
Thursday March 21 at 7.30pm.
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (12A): when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age.
Friday March 22 at 5pm and 8pm; Saturday Wednesday March 23to Wednesday March 27 at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm.
Thursday March 28 to Thursday April 4 at 8pm.
Kung Fu Panda 4 (PG): after Po is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, he needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, while a wicked sorceress plans to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.
Featuring the voice of Jack Black.
Thursday March 28 to Thursday April 4 at 2pm and 5pm.
Hairspray (2007 – dementia-friendly screening): teenager Tracy Turnblad – Nikki Blonsky – teaches 1962 Baltimore a thing or two about integration after landing a spot on a local TV dance show. Also starring John Travolta, Queen Latifah, Michelle Pfeiffer and Zac Efron.
With a short introduction and sing along, and a tea/coffee break, refreshments provided free of charge.
Friday March 22 at 1pm
American Fiction: a novelist fed up with the establishment profiting from ‘Black’ entertainment uses a pen name to write a book that propels him into the heart of hypocrisy.
Monday March 25, Wednesday March 27 at 7.45pm; Thursday March 28 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm,
ROH Live: Madama Butterfly: when geisha Cio-Cio-San marries American Naval Officer Pinkerton, she believes she’s entering a real, binding marriage.
Forsaking her religion and community, she learns too late that for Pinkerton, their marriage is merely an illusion.
Puccini’s opera is entrancing and heart-breaking.
Tuesday March 26 at 7.15pm.
NT Live: The Motive and the Cue: Sam Mendes directs Mark Gatiss as John Gielgud and Johnny Flynn as Richard Burton in this fierce and funny new play.
Friday, March 29 at 1.45pm; Saturday, March 30 at 7pm.
Moviedrome: Two-Lane Blacktop (1970): A classic road movie – the driver and the mechanic travel across the states in their 1955 Chevrolet 150, making a living by setting up impromptu drag races
Friday March 29 at 7.45pm.
Killers of the Flower Moon: When oil is discovered in 1920s Oklahoma under Osage Nation land, the Osage people are murdered one by one – until the FBI steps in to unravel the mystery.
Saturday March 30 at 1.45pm.