What's new in the film world at the Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire opens at the Hollywood Plaza on Friday March 22

Hollywood Plaza

Drive-Away Dolls (15): Jamie regrets her breakup with her girlfriend while Marian needs to relax. In search of a fresh start, they embark on an unexpected road trip to Tallahassee. Things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals.

Thursday March 21 at 7.30pm.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (12A): when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday March 22 at 5pm and 8pm; Saturday Wednesday March 23to Wednesday March 27 at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm.

Thursday March 28 to Thursday April 4 at 8pm.

Kung Fu Panda 4 (PG): after Po is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, he needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, while a wicked sorceress plans to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.

Featuring the voice of Jack Black.

Thursday March 28 to Thursday April 4 at 2pm and 5pm.

Hairspray (2007 – dementia-friendly screening): teenager Tracy Turnblad – Nikki Blonsky – teaches 1962 Baltimore a thing or two about integration after landing a spot on a local TV dance show. Also starring John Travolta, Queen Latifah, Michelle Pfeiffer and Zac Efron.

With a short introduction and sing along, and a tea/coffee break, refreshments provided free of charge.

Friday March 22 at 1pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

American Fiction: a novelist fed up with the establishment profiting from ‘Black’ entertainment uses a pen name to write a book that propels him into the heart of hypocrisy.

Monday March 25, Wednesday March 27 at 7.45pm; Thursday March 28 at 1.45pm and 7.45pm,

ROH Live: Madama Butterfly: when geisha Cio-Cio-San marries American Naval Officer Pinkerton, she believes she’s entering a real, binding marriage.

Forsaking her religion and community, she learns too late that for Pinkerton, their marriage is merely an illusion.

Puccini’s opera is entrancing and heart-breaking.

Tuesday March 26 at 7.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NT Live: The Motive and the Cue: Sam Mendes directs Mark Gatiss as John Gielgud and Johnny Flynn as Richard Burton in this fierce and funny new play.

Friday, March 29 at 1.45pm; Saturday, March 30 at 7pm.

Approximate running time:

Moviedrome: Two-Lane Blacktop (1970): A classic road movie – the driver and the mechanic travel across the states in their 1955 Chevrolet 150, making a living by setting up impromptu drag races

Friday March 29 at 7.45pm.

Killers of the Flower Moon: When oil is discovered in 1920s Oklahoma under Osage Nation land, the Osage people are murdered one by one – until the FBI steps in to unravel the mystery.