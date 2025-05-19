What's on at Scarborough cinemas this bank holiday - including the latest Mission Impossible

The new Lilo and Stitch adventure comes to the Hollywood Plaza

The following films are on at the Hollywood Plaza and Stephen Joseph Theatre, both in Scarborough, from Thursday May 22.

Hollywood Plaza

Final Destination: Bloodlines (15): plagued by a recurring violent nightmare, a college student returns home to find the one person who can break the cycle and save her family from the horrific fate that inevitably awaits them.

Thursday May 22 at 7.30pm.

Lilo and Stitch (U): a lonely Hawaiian girl befriends a runaway alien, helping to mend her fragmented family.

Featuring the voices of Hannah Waddingham, Billy Magnussen and Tia Carrere.

From Thursday May 22 to Thurs May 29, daily at 4.30pm.

Saturday May 24 to Thursday May 29, daily at 1.30pm.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (12A): our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in the eighth and possible last film in the fantastic franchise.

From Friday May 23 to Thursday May 29, daily at 7pm.

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Exhibition on Screen: Michaelangelo: Love and Death: the spectacular sculptures and paintings of Michelangelo seem so familiar to us, but what do we really know about this renaissance genius?

Through expert commentary and Michelangelo’s own words, this film takes a fresh look at the enigmatic artist.

Tuesday, May 20 at 7.45pm, Wednesday, May 21 at 1.45pm.

Escape from Extinction: Rewilding: Can the world be saved when so much has already been lost?

Narrated by Academy Award winner Meryl Streep, this fascinating, inspiring, and timely documentary follows the scientific experts on the frontlines of conservation as they seek to answer this question.

Includes an exclusive, pre-recorded question-and-answer session with director Matthew Brady.

Wednesday, May 21 at 7.45pm, Thursday, May 22 at 1.45pm.

Royal Ballet and Opera: Ballet to Broadway – Wheeldon Works: sensuous contemporary ballet meets the energy of musical theatre in four distinctive short works, showing the remarkable choreographic range of the Royal Ballet’s Artistic Associate, Christopher Wheeldon.

Thursday, May 22 at 7.15pm.