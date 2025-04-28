What's on the big screen at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in May

Bonnie and Clyde: the Musical is part of the May film programme at the Stephen Joseph Theatre

New drama and documentaries are on the silver screen at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre this month.

Film programmer Steve Carley said: “This month we’ve films that span timeless classics, gripping new drama, iconic moments in music history, and breathtaking documentaries that reconnect us with the natural world.

“For drama lovers, there’s Ralph Fiennes, fresh from his success in Conclave, in The Return, a powerful take on Homer's epic Odysseus; while Steve Coogan stars in the Penguin Lessons, a heartwarming true story following an English schoolteacher and his unlikely companion – a penguin.

“We’re returning to nature with two remarkable documentaries: a celebration of the world beneath the waves in Ocean with David Attenborough, and a powerful and hopeful examination about the global movement to restore wildlife and ecosystems in Escape from Extinction: Rewilding.

“For classic film fans our latest Moviedrome offering is Terry Gilliam’s fantastical epic The Adventures of Baron Munchausen. Beloved cult classic Muriel’s Wedding is back for its 30th anniversary, and our latest dementia-friendly is the much-loved musical Guys and Dolls.

“There’s more music in One to One: John and Yoko, an intimate documentary with revealing rare footage, conversations, and performances from two of pop culture’s most iconic figures, and, returning after a sell-out screening in April, SIX the Musical Live!

“Throw in the latest offerings from Exhibition on Screen and The Royal Ballet and Opera, and it’s going to be quite the month!”

Films at the SJT in May are:

Bonnie and Clyde The Musical: Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan and Olivier nominee Frances Mayli McCann in an award-winning production re-telling the true story of America's most infamous couple, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow. Recorded live at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Thursday May 1 at 7.15pm; Saturday May 3 at 2.45pm.

The Return: after 20 years Odysseus, Ralph Fiennes, returns to Ithaca, to find his wife Penelope, Juliette Binoche, held prisoner by suitors vying to be king and their son Telemachus, Charlie Plummer, facing death. To win back his family and all he has lost, Odysseus must rediscover his strength.

Friday May 2at 1.45pm and 7.45pm; Tuesday May 6 at 7.45pm.

Muriel’s Wedding: celebrating its 30th anniversary, this classic Australian film sees outsider Muriel steal money from her parents to finance a vacation where she hopes to find happiness and perhaps love.

Saturday May 3 at 7.45pm.

One to One: John and Yoko: a new documentary exploring John and Yoko’s world amid the turbulence of early 70s New York. Centred on the One to One charity concert for special needs children, it features unseen archives, home movies, and restored footage.

Wednesday May 7 at 7.45pm; Thursday May 8 at 1.45pm.

Ocean with David Attenborough: breathtaking journey showing there is nowhere more vital for our survival, more full of life, wonder, or surprise, than the ocean.

The celebrated broadcaster and filmmaker reveals how his lifetime has coincided with the great age of ocean discovery and explains why a healthy ocean keeps the entire planet stable and flourishing.

Thursday May 8 at 7.45pm; Friday May 9 at 1.45pm; Saturday May 10 at 2.45pm.

Approximate running time: 95 minutes

The Penguin Lessons: Steve Coogan plays Tom Michell in this comedy-drama based on Michell’s memoir.

Set in Argentina in 1976, it follows the adventures of an English schoolteacher who accidentally adopts a penguin.

Friday May 9, Saturday May 10, Monday May 12, Wednesday May 14 at 7.45pm; Thursday May 15 at 1.45pm.

SIX the Musical Live!: filmed at London’s Vaudeville Theatre and featuring the original West End queens – Jarnéia Richard-Noel, Millie O'Connell, Natalie Paris, Alexia McIntosh, Aimie Atkinson and Maiya Quansah-Breed – reprising their roles for a one-off, showstopping cinematic experience.

Thursday May 15 at 7.45pm.

Guys and Dolls (1955, dementia-friendly screening): Gambler Nathan Detroit, Frank Sinatra, needs a thousand dollars and bets Sky Masterson, Marlon Brando, that Sky can’t get virtuous Sarah Brown, Jean Simmons, to go on a date with him.

Vivian Blaine plays Sinatra’s love interest Miss Adelaide, who he spends most of the film trying to avoid marrying.

The fabulous score includes Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat, the Guy’s Only Doing it for Some Doll, I’ve Never Been in Love Before, the Oldest Eastablished, Take Back Your Mink, Luck Be a Lady and If I Were a Bell.

Friday May 16 at 1pm.

Moviedrome: The Adventures of Baron Munchausen (1988): In a visual feast directed by Terry Gilliam Baron Munchausen's travels across late 18th-century Europe with his band of misfits.

Look out for Gilliam’s fellow Python Eric Idle, as well as Oliver Reed, Jonathan Pryce, Bill Paterson, Alison Steadman, Uma Thurman, Robin Williams and Sting.

Friday May 16 at 7.45pm.

Exhibition on Screen: Michaelangelo: Love and Death: the spectacular sculptures and paintings of Michelangelo seem so familiar to us, but what do we really know about this renaissance genius?

Through expert commentary and Michelangelo’s own words, this film takes a fresh look at the enigmatic artist.

Tuesday May 20 at 7.45pm, Wednesday May 21 at 1.45pm.

Escape from Extinction: Rewilding: Can the world be saved when so much has already been lost?

Narrated by Academy Award winner Meryl Streep, this fascinating, inspiring, and timely documentary follows the scientific experts on the frontlines of conservation as they seek to answer this question.

Includes an exclusive, pre-recorded question-and-answer session with director Matthew Brady.

Wednesday May 21 at 7.45pm, Thursday May 22 at 1.45pm.

Royal Ballet and Opera: Ballet to Broadway – Wheeldon Works: zensuous contemporary ballet meets the energy of musical theatre in four distinctive short works, showing the remarkable choreographic range of the Royal Ballet's Artistic Associate, Christopher Wheeldon.

Thursday May 22 at 7.15pm.

To book, call the box office on 01723 370541 or visit the theatre’s website: www.sjt.uk.com