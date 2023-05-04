Whitby Pavilion cinema to show Super Mario Bros - here's when the film is on
The Whitby Pavilion Cinema will open its doors this bank holiday weekend as The Super Mario Bros films heads to the theatre.
The new, big screen adventure stars one of pop culture’s most prominent plumbers of the past four decades.
Based on the world of Nintendo’s Mario games, the film invites audiences in a vibrant new universe.
While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt; Jurassic World) and brother Luigi are transported down a mysterious pipe that leads them into a magical new world.
With help from Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mario gets ready to square off against the all-powerful Bowser (Jack Black) to stop his plans from conquering the world.
The PG-rated movie is showing on Friday May 5 at 6pm, Saturday May 6, 7pm and Sunday May 7, 2pm.
Tickets for all events are on sale now and are available from www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or by emailing [email protected] to request a call back.