The new, big screen adventure stars one of pop culture’s most prominent plumbers of the past four decades.

Based on the world of Nintendo’s Mario games, the film invites audiences in a vibrant new universe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt; Jurassic World) and brother Luigi are transported down a mysterious pipe that leads them into a magical new world.

Super Mario Bros is coming to Whitby Pavilion cinema.

With help from Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Mario gets ready to square off against the all-powerful Bowser (Jack Black) to stop his plans from conquering the world.

The PG-rated movie is showing on Friday May 5 at 6pm, Saturday May 6, 7pm and Sunday May 7, 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets for all events are on sale now and are available from www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or by emailing [email protected] to request a call back.