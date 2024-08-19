Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents and businesses in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington are being featured in a new Channel 4 series celebrating the people and landscape of the Yorkshire coast.

“Yorkshire By The Sea” follows the stories of everyday heroes and communities living and working in and around the coast.

Each episode follows locals “striving and thriving to earn an honest crust on the county’s coast” from Saltburn and Scarborough in the north to the shifting sands of Spurn Point in the south.

The series also explores how the area is combatting climate change through new innovation and industry, and how local folk are diversifying to ensure they can still earn a living working land and sea.

A view across the South Bay Beach at Scarborough. Photo: James Hardisty

As some locals fight to save their industries, others start new ventures, and some fight to protect the coastline’s epic wildlife.

Jasper Hone, who commissioned the programme, said: “This beautiful series will showcase the breath-taking landscape of the Yorkshire coastline, but also show how communities are facing - and tackling - the impact of the climate crisis in their daily lives.”

Christian Hills, executive producer for True North, added: “We’re clearly biased, but this series combines the most glorious coastal landscape with the warmth and wit of genuine Yorkshire characters, telling their fascinating stories in their own words.”

Episode one of the series, which aired earlier this month, featured fishing family the Robsons, who headed to Whitby to repair their boat.

Bird watchers view the Gannets at Bempton Cliff. Photo: Simon Hulme

It also followed the volunteers at Bempton Cliffs near Bridlington, as well as swimmers taking a bracing dip in Scarborough's South Bay.

In episode two, Whitby distillers Jess and Luke created a tasty tipple from foraged seaside ingredients. And in Scarborough, pioneering sea-farmer Wave checked out his seaweed harvest of sugar kelp.

Tonight (Monday) will see episode three air on Channel 4 at 8pm.

It will feature an accessible surfing group in Scarborough, as well as a couple in Robin Hood’s Bay launching the first wine from their vineyard.