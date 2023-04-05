Free yoga taster session in Scarborough for adults affected by mental health difficulties

The relaxed, welcoming session will be a gentle insight into the benefits of yoga on mental health and will be followed by a brief discussion about the barrier people may face in accessing mainstream classes.

The session is part of the Get Active project led by Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale Mind that aims to support individuals affected by mental health to become more physically active.

The project is offering free taster sessions and programmes, like this one, in a range of different activities for people that may not be comfortable attending regular classes.

After the session, SWR Mind, along with the session leader, Fran Kitson, from The Scarborough Yoga Space, will lead a discussion about how participants feel they can be better supported to attend regular sessions.

This is part of SWR Mind’s initiative to better understand and equip fitness professionals with the knowledge and tools to ensure their activities are more inclusive for those who may be facing difficulties with their mental health.

The session will be held on Monday, April 24 from 1-3.15pm at YMCA Scarborough.

The session is free to join and all equipment will be provided.