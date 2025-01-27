Fund Raiser for NCI Filey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wolds Restaurant at Orchard Lodge in Flixton is proud to announce that they are serving a special Taste of the North Sea Menu on the 22nd of February, to support NCI Filey in their efforts to build a new watch station.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NCI Filey is looking to replace their temporary home on Filey seafront with a more permanent and improved facility.

By enjoying the delicious dishes on the Taste of the North Sea Menu at Wolds Restaurant, patrons not only get to savour exquisite seafood flavours but also contribute to a meaningful cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's a wonderful opportunity to indulge in a culinary experience while supporting the local community and the important work of NCI Filey.

Gather your friends and family for a memorable dining experience that makes a difference.