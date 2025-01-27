Fund Raiser for NCI Filey
Wolds Restaurant at Orchard Lodge in Flixton is proud to announce that they are serving a special Taste of the North Sea Menu on the 22nd of February, to support NCI Filey in their efforts to build a new watch station.
NCI Filey is looking to replace their temporary home on Filey seafront with a more permanent and improved facility.
By enjoying the delicious dishes on the Taste of the North Sea Menu at Wolds Restaurant, patrons not only get to savour exquisite seafood flavours but also contribute to a meaningful cause.
It's a wonderful opportunity to indulge in a culinary experience while supporting the local community and the important work of NCI Filey.
Gather your friends and family for a memorable dining experience that makes a difference.