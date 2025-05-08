Fundraising pop-up pilates at Pickering Farm Shop and Café

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Pickering Pilates instructor is helping a local business raise funds for Macmillan by hosting an outdoor pop-up pilates session.

Wendy Harding, who teaches pilates in Pickering and Thornton Le Dale, will host a pop-up pilates event at Cedarbarn Farm Shop on Thornton Road on May 18 to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

“I love an outdoor class and always look forward to our Cedarbarn classes in the summer. Together as a community, we’ve raised money for St Catherine’s Hospice, Prostate Cancer UK & Macmillan,” said Mrs Harding.

“Karl and I were in the same year group at school, and although it takes a bit of organising and weather watching, we love getting together for our Cedarbarn Pilates classes and hope to raise vital funds for Macmillan.”

Karl Avison and Wendy Harding

The classes take place between 9am and 10am and the suggested donation is £10. Although booking isn’t necessary, participants are requested to register their interest by emailing [email protected] and to bring a mat and a drink to each session.

Mr Avison said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Wendy for giving up her time yet again to help with our fundraising. It’s very much appreciated and we’re really looking forward to it.”

Last year, Mrs Harding hosted two pop-up pilates events as part of Cedarbarn owner, Karl Avison’s fundraising for the Ride of Their Lives challenge where he raised over £40,000 for Macmillan. This year, proceeds from the pop up pilates will be donated to 19 year old Anya Potter-Firth who is the youngest jockey of this year’s Ride of Their Lives cohort.

Cedarbarn is located on Thornton Road and is home to a Café, Farm Shop, Butchery, Miniature Railway and Dog Walking Field.