Fundraising pop-up pilates at Pickering Farm Shop and Café

By Tracey Baty
Contributor
Published 8th Jul 2025, 13:02 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 13:40 BST
A Pickering Pilates instructor is helping a local business raise funds for charity by hosting an outdoor Pop-up Pilates session this Sunday.

Wendy Harding, who teaches Pilates in Pickering and Thornton Le Dale, will host a Pop-up Pilates event at Cedarbarn Farm Shop on Thornton Road on July 13th to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

“The weather forecast for the weekend is great, so it’s the perfect time to do a mid-summer outdoor Pilates session and raise valuable funds for people living with prostate cancer,” said Mrs Harding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Karl Avison, co-owner of Cedarbarn said: “Prostate Cancer UK is a charity that is very close to the hearts of a number of our team. We are indebted to Wendy for making this charity session possible, and are looking forward to hosting the session.”

Karl Avison and Paul Rileyplaceholder image
Karl Avison and Paul Riley

The class takes place between 9 am and 10 am and the suggested donation is £10. Although booking isn’t necessary, participants are requested to register their interest by emailing [email protected] and to bring a mat and a drink to each session. There will also be a raffle.

Last year, Mrs Harding hosted two Pop-up Pilates events as part of Cedarbarn owner, Karl Avison’s fundraising for the Ride of Their Lives challenge, where he raised over £40,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Cedarbarn is located on Thornton Road and is home to a Café, Farm Shop, Butchery, Miniature Railway and Dog Walking Field.

Related topics:PickeringProstate Cancer UK
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice