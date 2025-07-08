Fundraising pop-up pilates at Pickering Farm Shop and Café

A Pickering Pilates instructor is helping a local business raise funds for charity by hosting an outdoor Pop-up Pilates session this Sunday.

Wendy Harding, who teaches Pilates in Pickering and Thornton Le Dale, will host a Pop-up Pilates event at Cedarbarn Farm Shop on Thornton Road on July 13th to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.

“The weather forecast for the weekend is great, so it’s the perfect time to do a mid-summer outdoor Pilates session and raise valuable funds for people living with prostate cancer,” said Mrs Harding.

Karl Avison, co-owner of Cedarbarn said: “Prostate Cancer UK is a charity that is very close to the hearts of a number of our team. We are indebted to Wendy for making this charity session possible, and are looking forward to hosting the session.”

Karl Avison and Paul Riley

The class takes place between 9 am and 10 am and the suggested donation is £10. Although booking isn’t necessary, participants are requested to register their interest by emailing [email protected] and to bring a mat and a drink to each session. There will also be a raffle.

Last year, Mrs Harding hosted two Pop-up Pilates events as part of Cedarbarn owner, Karl Avison’s fundraising for the Ride of Their Lives challenge, where he raised over £40,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Cedarbarn is located on Thornton Road and is home to a Café, Farm Shop, Butchery, Miniature Railway and Dog Walking Field.