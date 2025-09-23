Gary Delaney, regarded as ‘the UK’s best one-liner comedian’, is heading to Bridlington Spa.

The Live at the Apollo and Mock the Week star will be at the popular seafront venue on Saturday, November 1 – along with three other comedians.

A spokesperson said: “Get ready for an evening packed with laughter, featuring four outstanding comedians.

"Whether you're a casual comedy fan or a die-hard stand-up lover, this is your chance to see some of the biggest and funniest acts right on your doorstep!

"Expect big laughs, razor-sharp wit, and unforgettable performances – all expertly curated by Chuckl.

"One of the most quotable one-liner comics in the UK, Gary is a double Sony Award-winner and a viral sensation with over 100 million YouTube views and 20.4 million on TikTok.

"He’s the only comedian to land two gags in the same top 10 of Dave’s Funniest Jokes from the Edinburgh Fringe.

"With cheeky charm and razor-sharp jokes, Gary sells out tours nationwide and has even penned gags for the likes of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and The Royal Variety Performance.”

Visit https://www.bridspa.com or call the box office on 01262 678258 for more information and to buy tickets (Over 16s only)