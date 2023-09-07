Watch more videos on Shots!

Sullivan’s sparkling music and Gilbert’s humorous plot twists and topsy-turvy wit, combined with colourful costumes, lively dances and beautiful melodies, and accompanied by a professional orchestra, are guaranteed to make theatregroers leave with a smile on their face.

‘The Gondoliers’, which is touring Yorkshire, is pure joy from start to finish. It was a huge favourite with Queen Victoria, despite satirising the ruling classes and their position within society, with the tale of two happy-go-lucky gondoliers who discover that one of them is the heir to the throne of a distant kingdom. In a show packed full of fun, the gondoliers set off to rule with an idealistic – if somewhat chaotic – plan.

The ‘Savs’, a Gilbert and Sullivan touring company made up of hand-picked singers and musicians from across the north of England, have been delighting audiences and building up a following throughout Yorkshire and abroad for many years. This year the YMCA Theatre in Saint Thomas Street welcomes them back again under the direction of Graham Weston with the orchestra under the musical direction of Oliver Longstaff.

Valerie Green, The Duchess with Graham Weston, The Duke

The Yorkshire based company has received the backing of TV presenter Alan Titchmarsh, the well-known broadcaster, novelist, journalist and gardener, who said, "The works of Gilbert and Sullivan continue to inspire and amuse generation after generation of music-lovers and theatre-goers, and the West Yorkshire Savoyards continue to enthrall their audiences.

"With Sullivan's tuneful melodies and Gilbert's rapier-sharp wit (Stephen Sondheim considers him the best of all lyricists), coupled with the W.Y.S. high standards, any audience can be assured of a great night out!”

The Gondoliers is being staged at 3pm on Sunday September 17.

