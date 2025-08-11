Gin & Cheese Train returns to Weardale Railway for a scenic summer experience

Weardale Railway’s much-loved Gin & Cheese Train is making a welcome return on Saturday 23 August, offering passengers the chance to enjoy award-winning local flavours while taking in the spectacular sights of the Durham Dales.

In partnership with Teesdale Cheesemakers and WL Distillery, this special event will see guests embark on a relaxing three-hour round trip from Bishop Auckland West to Stanhope, with passengers able to enjoy the scenery of Witton-le-Wear, Wolsingham, Kingfisher Halt and Frosterley.

On board, passengers will enjoy a welcome drink and sample four gins, including two from Durham-based WL Distillery, known for its handcrafted small-batch spirits inspired by the North East landscape, alongside a curated selection of five artisan cheeses – including two guest varieties from Teesdale Cheesemakers, who produce their award-winning range on a family farm just outside Barnard Castle.

Claire Gibbons, General Manager of Weardale Railway, said: “We’re thrilled to be celebrating local producers while offering something a little different for visitors and residents alike. This event is all about slowing down, enjoying the view, and savouring great North East food and drink in excellent company.”

The Weardale Railway is part of The Auckland Project, a regeneration charity transforming Bishop Auckland into a leading visitor destination through its unique collection of heritage attractions, galleries, and gardens.

Since 2020, operational heritage services and events on the Weardale Railway - a volunteer-supported heritage line - have been revived. Its calendar includes themed journeys, afternoon teas, and the ever-popular Santa Express, returning this Christmas with passengers invited to enjoy a festive train ride including a complimentary hot chocolate and cookie, and little ones will meet Santa and receive a small gift.

For more information on Weardale Railway’s events, visit https://www.weardale-railway.org.uk/events.

Tickets for the Gin & Cheese train can be booked at https://weardale-railway.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/55212?catID=54572&. The train departs from Bishop Auckland at 1pm, with tickets priced at £60 and only available in groups of two or four.

