Great British Spring Clean with Whitby Marine Discovery Centre

As part of the Great British Spring Clean (21 March – 6 April), the Whitby Marine Discovery Centre is calling on the local community to take action for our coastline by joining a special Beach Clean & Rockpool Exploration event on Saturday 5 April.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A great way to kick-start the Easter holidays, this hands-on event will not only help keep Yorkshire’s beaches pristine but also offer an exciting opportunity to explore the incredible marine life found along our shores.

A Day of Conservation & Discovery

Participants will take part in a coastal clean-up, removing harmful waste from Whitby’s shores, before joining our expert team for a guided rockpool exploration, discovering the fascinating creatures that call our coastline home. The event is also an opportunity for volunteers to learn how to support the Yorkshire Lobster Sighting Survey, a citizen science initiative that helps researchers track lobster populations along the Yorkshire coast.

Join Marine Educator Jonathan Fry for some rock pooling.

“Beach cleans are a fantastic way for people to give back to the ocean, while rockpooling is a brilliant way to connect with the marine life we’re working to protect,” said Jonathan Fry, Marine Educator at the Marine Discovery Centre in Whitby. “We’re thrilled to tie this into the Great British Spring Clean and invite the community to get hands-on with conservation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get Involved & Win a Prize!

Anyone taking part in the event will also be entered into an exclusive prize draw, with the chance to win a family annual pass to the Marine Discovery Centre, giving unlimited entry for a full year.

Event Details:

Saturday 5 April

Meeting Point: Whitby Marine Discovery Centre

10:30am – Beach Clean

12:00pm – Rockpool Exploration

FREE to join – all equipment provided!

Citizen Science in Action

Participants will also be encouraged to log any lobster sightings as part of the Yorkshire Lobster Sighting Survey, contributing valuable data to marine conservation efforts. Whether spotting lobsters in rockpools or washed-up shells, every sighting helps researchers understand and protect these vital marine creatures.

Join the Movement

This event is part of a nationwide effort to keep Britain tidy and protect our precious coastline. Whether you're a family looking for a fun and educational day out, an ocean lover wanting to make a difference, or simply someone who enjoys a breath of fresh sea air – everyone is welcome!

For more information and to sign up, visit marinediscoverywhitby.co.uk or email [email protected].

​