Great costumes to be on show at Bridlington Steampunk Weekend
The festival, which runs alongside the popular ‘Race the Waves’ extravaganza on Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15, is a free family friendly event at Bridlington Spa.
This fun-filled family friendly festival will be buzzing inside the Royal Hall with entertainment, presentations, workshops, authors, as well as a most exquisite emporium of astonishing apparel, accessories and accoutrements.
Outside the Spa, there will be vintage vehicles and motorcycles, as well as the UK’s premier motoring phenomenon ‘Race the Waves’ on Bridlington Beach, run by Backfire Promotions.
Andy Dolan, of organisers WSW Events, said: “There will be around 40 stalls with the most amazing treasure to plunder, from Steampunk, Pirates, Vintage and Gothic attire, accessories and accoutrements, art, jewellery and homewares.
"Tying in with our colleagues Race The Waves on the beach, we also have an incredible display of Vintage Japanese Motorcycles...and some amazing Steampunk contraptions!
"We very much look forward to welcoming you back to brilliant Brid!”