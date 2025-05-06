This fun-filled family friendly festival will be buzzing inside the Spa's Royal Hall. Photo by John Downey

A packed programme of entertainment has been created for this year’s Bridlington Steampunk Weekend.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival, which runs alongside the popular ‘Race the Waves’ extravaganza on Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15, is a free family friendly event at Bridlington Spa.

This fun-filled family friendly festival will be buzzing inside the Royal Hall with entertainment, presentations, workshops, authors, as well as a most exquisite emporium of astonishing apparel, accessories and accoutrements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outside the Spa, there will be vintage vehicles and motorcycles, as well as the UK’s premier motoring phenomenon ‘Race the Waves’ on Bridlington Beach, run by Backfire Promotions.

There will be around 40 stalls with the most amazing treasure to plunder. Photo: John Adams

Andy Dolan, of organisers WSW Events, said: “There will be around 40 stalls with the most amazing treasure to plunder, from Steampunk, Pirates, Vintage and Gothic attire, accessories and accoutrements, art, jewellery and homewares.

"Tying in with our colleagues Race The Waves on the beach, we also have an incredible display of Vintage Japanese Motorcycles...and some amazing Steampunk contraptions!

"We very much look forward to welcoming you back to brilliant Brid!”