Great costumes to be on show at Bridlington Steampunk Weekend

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 6th May 2025, 13:21 BST
This fun-filled family friendly festival will be buzzing inside the Spa's Royal Hall. Photo by John DowneyThis fun-filled family friendly festival will be buzzing inside the Spa's Royal Hall. Photo by John Downey
This fun-filled family friendly festival will be buzzing inside the Spa's Royal Hall. Photo by John Downey
A packed programme of entertainment has been created for this year’s Bridlington Steampunk Weekend.

The festival, which runs alongside the popular ‘Race the Waves’ extravaganza on Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15, is a free family friendly event at Bridlington Spa.

This fun-filled family friendly festival will be buzzing inside the Royal Hall with entertainment, presentations, workshops, authors, as well as a most exquisite emporium of astonishing apparel, accessories and accoutrements.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Outside the Spa, there will be vintage vehicles and motorcycles, as well as the UK’s premier motoring phenomenon ‘Race the Waves’ on Bridlington Beach, run by Backfire Promotions.

There will be around 40 stalls with the most amazing treasure to plunder. Photo: John AdamsThere will be around 40 stalls with the most amazing treasure to plunder. Photo: John Adams
There will be around 40 stalls with the most amazing treasure to plunder. Photo: John Adams

Andy Dolan, of organisers WSW Events, said: “There will be around 40 stalls with the most amazing treasure to plunder, from Steampunk, Pirates, Vintage and Gothic attire, accessories and accoutrements, art, jewellery and homewares.

"Tying in with our colleagues Race The Waves on the beach, we also have an incredible display of Vintage Japanese Motorcycles...and some amazing Steampunk contraptions!

"We very much look forward to welcoming you back to brilliant Brid!”

Related topics:Bridlington Spa
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice