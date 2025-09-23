Visit www.bridspa.com or call the box office on 01262 678258 to buy tickets.

The Chicago Blues Brothers will be unveiling their new show on Friday, October 24.

Bridlington Spa has a packed programme of shows this month that promises plenty of entertainment.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel O'Donnell will be returning to the Spa on Thursday, October 9.

The popular singer has scored 16 Top 10 albums and 11 Top 30 singles, including the gorgeous Top 10 hit Give A Little Love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Go to a concert and witness the rapturous response that shows the admiration Daniel O'Donnell engenders in people, a closeness to his audience legendary among fellow performers, evidence of how Daniel O'Donnell has been a true phenomenon ever since his debut album The Boy From Donegal was released in 1984.”

On Sunday, October 19, Sugar Pie Honey Bunch – Music of The Four Tops will be at the Spa

On Sunday, October 19, Sugar Pie Honey Bunch – Music of The Four Tops will be at the venue, showcasing some of the greatest Motown hits of all time.

A spokesperson said: “It's the show jam packed with sweet soul music and Motown magic that continues to leave audiences dancing and chanting for more following each outstanding performance.

"Featuring the voice of Mr William Hicks, high-stepping choreography and superb vocal harmonies will hit the stage with all the glitz of Vegas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chicago Blues Brothers will be unveiling their new show on Friday, October 24.

Grab your popcorn and dip those trilby's, the hilarious and talented Chicago Blues Brothers are back with a brand-new show – The Respect Tour!

Featuring a smorgasbord of America’s biggest rhythm and blues hits, transporting you to the USA’s most famous music cities from Motown to Nashville, this exciting new jaunt includes all the highlights from the group's sell-out tours of the last decade.

From the Jam is touring the UK, celebrating the 45th Anniversary of The Jam's fifth studio album 'Sound Affects', which has been proclaimed by Paul Weller to be his favourite album by The Jam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band will be supported by Sharp Class at the Spa concert on Friday, October 24 (this is a standing concert, under 14s must have adult supervision).

Visit www.bridspa.com or call the box office on 01262 678258 to buy tickets.