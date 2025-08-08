Hacker The Dog and Phil Fletcher will be at Bridlington Comic Con. Photo: Richard Ponter

Hacker the Dog, also known as Hacker T Dog, will be making an appearance at this Year’s Bridlington Comic Con.

The Border Terrier pooch stars on CBBC with puppeteer Phil Fletcher, and has a huge following due to his irreverence and cheeky personality.

Comic Con returns to the Spa on Sunday, September 7 – promising a jam-packed day of pop culture, creativity and community.

From comics to cosplay, retro toys to contemporary art, the event is proudly ‘the Comic Con with comics at its heart’ – celebrating not just the superheroes and sci-fi, but the writers and artists who craft the worlds we love.

This year’s guest line-up features some of the biggest talents in British comics and beyond – including Rachel and Robert Luckett (writers of Regular Show, Ed, Edd n Eddy, and Bumstorm), Lee Bradley (Spider-Man, Transformers), Tony Esmond (Atomic Hercules), Mark Bennington (The Beano, Whizzer and Chips), and many more.

A spokesman of the event said: “Bridlington Comic Con is more than just fun and fandom – it’s a place where stories matter.

"Comics are not only thrilling, hilarious, and action-packed, they also encourage reading, promote understanding, and help us talk about mental health, identity, and real-world issues. Whether you’re into indie zines, childhood nostalgia, or the future of storytelling – there’s a place for you here.”

There’s plenty more to see and do throughout the day, including: •Free comic art workshops for all ages •A family-friendly Creative Zone where kids and adults can make, draw and explore •Exciting prop displays and photo ops •A quiz with prizes, hosted live •A hall full of traders and artists, selling everything from comics to Funkos and artwork to accessories •Cosplay competition hosted by national prize-winning cosplayer Nocturnal Naomi •Live podcast tribute to the late, great Tony Slattery, with Tony Slattery’s Rambling Club •Special appearances from Dalek Two Zero and Doctor Who’s Colin Spaull

The 11am entry tickets are available now at www.bridcomiccon.com/tickets (tickets also available on the door from noon).