Hannah - The Soldier Diaries: exhibition at Gallery 6 in Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gallery opening days are Wednesday to Saturday 11am to 3pm.

There will be an opening night preview on Friday 1st March 2024 between 7pm and 9pm. Entry is free and refreshments will be provided.

Steve Wallis, who wrote Hannah said: “We are delighted to be joining forces with Gallery 6 and gallery curator Leslie Stones.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This free exhibition will include 13 specially commissioned pieces of artwork which will be available to purchase directly from the gallery.”

Leslie said: “Steve’s enthusiasm for this special production and for Scarborough in general is very inspiring, and when he approached me about this exhibition, it was clear that the artwork combines so well with the stage musical and will only help stimulate interest in the brand-new stage production in April.”

Each of the 13 pieces of artwork represent each of the songs in the show and have been specially designed by Steve along with Niav Toolan from Digital Zest in Scarborough. The artwork can be signed by the cast and crew if requested.

The production features a foreword narrated by actor and presenter Ross Kemp, along with the D-Day Darlings, the best-selling female group to emerge from Britain’s Got Talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The musical is set in a number of Scarborough’s timeless locations and features a mix of national and local talent both on and offstage.

Steve said: “Scarborough’s inspirational locations, its local talent and the broad emotional range of the story combine to make this inspirational production a memorable work of love for all those involved.

“We hope some of the passion and atmosphere of Hannah is captured in the artworks.

The artworks will also be on display at the Spa Theatre during the show to help promote the production.”