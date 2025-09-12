Santa arrives at last year's Christmas lights switch-on with Councillor Rick Arrand.

Bridlington Town Council is asking residents to help ‘Light Up Brid!’ during the festive season.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council is inviting local people to send in their drawings, featuring what they love about Bridlington and Christmas.

Selected designs will be projected onto buildings in the town centre during the Christmas Lights switch-on, and throughout the festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All artwork must be drawn on a special submission sheet, which can be downloaded at tinyurl.com/5dewt7e3 (this is an A4 version but you can enlarge it to A3). You can also pick up A4 and A3 sizes from the Town Council Offices at 2a Marshall Avenue.

Selected drawings will be projected onto buildings during the Christmas Lights switch-on. Photo: Richard Ponter

People can deliver their artwork to Bridlington Town Council, 2A Marshall Avenue, Bridlington YO15 2DS. They can also post it or drop it into the office, which is open Monday to Friday 9am to 2.30pm, or send a scan or a clear photograph of it to [email protected]

The artwork must reach the council by noon on Monday, September 29.

A spokesperson said: “Send us your drawings of what you love about Bridlington and we will turn some of them into special light projections for the Christmas lights switch-on event on Saturday, November 29 – and show them over the festive period. Help us to Light Up Brid!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not sure what to feature? You could think about things such as:

•The heritage and history of the town – the harbour, the old town, people

•The wildlife – birds, sealife, plants

•The coastline and beach

•Christmas of course!

People looking for drawing tips can go along to a free drawing workshop at the town council offices on Saturday, September 27 10am to noon with artist Julie Oxenforth – book a place via tinyurl.com/534d2bnk 1pm to 3pm with artist Nic Draper – book a place via tinyurl.com/534d2bnk

Visit www.facebook.com/BridTownCouncil for further information about Light Up Brid!.